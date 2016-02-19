Your tabletop will twinkle with candles covered in a dusting of faux flurries. To create this glistening display, pour Epsom salts onto a flat surface and mix in a sprinkling of glitter. Apply a layer of decoupage adhesive to the candle sides using a paintbrush or foam brush. Keep glue away from the top and top edge of the candle so the salts and glitter stay clear of the flame. While wet, lay the candle in the mix of salts and glitter. Lift, rotate, and set the candle back in the faux snow until all sides are covered. When dry, arrange as a centerpiece on a tray covered in fake flakes.