Fresh flowers are an instant eye-catcher, but who says vases can't get in on the fun, too? These wow-worthy leather vases will spruce up any arrangement. Make one (or many!) with our free template and a few common crafts supplies.

Give a potted plant an instant pick-me-up. These pretty leather vase holders are guaranteed to glam up any arrangement, plus they're super simple to make.

All you need is our free vase template, some colorful sheets of leather, and a collection of rivets. Then just follow our five-step process to make a fun vase embellishment. Did we mention that these beauties are budget-friendly, too? A leather sheet will run you about $10 to $15, but the end result looks much more high-end.

What You'll Need

Paper template

Scissors

Tape

Hole punch

Leather sheet

Pencil

Heavy-duty revolving hole punch

Rivets

Step 1: Cut and Trace Template

Print and cut out two copies of the paper template. Tape together in the center to create a flower-like shape. This will make it easier when you transfer the pattern to the leather sheet. Cut along the template's dotted lines. Use a hole punch to cut out marked holes.

Step 2: Trace Shape onto Leather

Trace an outline of the template onto the leather sheet using a pencil. Fold back dotted sections, as needed, to trace dotted lines onto leather. Then use the tip of your pencil to mark the holes. Press firmly but gently until the pencil leaves an imprint at each hole spot.

Step 3: Cut Out Leather

Once all the holes and lines have been traced, cut out the vase shape using scissors. Make sure to cut along the dotted line marks, too. Since leather is thicker than paper, make sure your scissors are up for the job. They should be sharp, sturdy, and easy to maneuver.

Step 4: Mark Holes

Use a heavy-duty revolving punch to cut through the leather at each hole mark. This step will require a little bit of muscle to ensure a clean hole, so be prepared to put in a touch of force when squeezing the punch.

Step 5: Assemble Vase

