Save Space with This Adorable Fold-Down Table That Doubles as a Desk

If your small kitchen lacks dining space, get creative and turn a wall display into functional furniture. This DIY foldable wall desk is a smart, space-saving solution. When open, the table provides comfortable seating for two, as well as display space for linens, cookbooks, dishes, or collectibles. When folded, the table transforms into a wall-mounted cabinet to leave the floor clear for foot traffic. Clever use of chalkboard paint allows the underside of the desk to serve as an area for grocery or other to-do lists when folded up.

To make this foldable desk, you'll need a few basic carpentry skills as well as materials like plywood, paint, and hinges that you can pick up at your local hardware store. We'll walk you through the entire process, plus offer tips to customize the DIY collapsible table.