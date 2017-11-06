Create a Cross-Stitch Canvas Magazine Holder
Getting organized needn't be boring. Put magazines in a holder you make, then give it a personal touch with diamondlike, cross-stitch motifs.
A cross-stitch canvas sling sewn to fit a copper-pipe frame makes a handy spot for organizing magazines, newspapers, record albums, or essential paperwork. Pencil a grid on the inside of the canvas to use as a guide for stitching the design, poke needle holes with a crafts knife, then stitch the Xs with yarn.
What You Need
- 1/2"x10' copper pipe
- Tubing cutter
- 8—1/2" 90° copper elbows
- Spray paint: metallic gold
- 36 1/2" x 17 1/4" piece of canvas: natural
- Sewing thread: natural
- Cutting mat
- Crafts knife
- Tapestry needle
- Worsted-weight yarn: orange
Step 1: Cut Copper Pipes
Cut copper pipe to the following lengths:
- 4—14" long pieces
- 2—17" long pieces
- 2—9" long pieces
Step 2: Spray Paint Pipes
Spray-paint each copper pipe piece and each 90° elbow with metallic gold spray paint. Let dry.
Step 3: Hem Edges of Canvas
Fold under one long edge of canvas 1/4", then 1/4" again; press. Sew just inside folded edge with natural sewing thread. Repeat on opposite long edge.
Step 4: Sew Sleeves in Canvas
Fold under one short edge of canvas 1/4", then 1/4" again; press. Fold under an additional 2" and press. Sew just inside folded edge to make a sleeve to accommodate the pipe. Repeat on opposite short edge.
Step 5: Create Cross-Stitch Pattern
Lay canvas facedown on work surface. Fold in half so sleeve edges meet and crease the fold; unfold. Using pencil and ruler, measure and draw a 13×7" rectangle on center of one half of fabric. Make small marks every 1" along the drawn lines. Connect 1" marks to make a 1" grid consisting of 91 squares (13×7). Referring to the chart, right, mark an X in each corresponding square on fabric.
Step 6: Poke Holes for Yarn
Place grid portion of canvas with grid facing up on cutting mat. Find center square on grid. Using the tip of a crafts knife, poke a small hole in fabric on all four corners of each drawn X.
Step 7: Stitch Pattern
Holding canvas with grid side up and following the chart, above, crossstitch design from back side using tapestry needle and orange yarn. To do this, push needle down into fabric (from grid/back side to front) for first half of cross-stitch and bring it back up from front to back for second half of cross-stitch. Check stitches on front as you stitch. Knot tail on grid side for first stitch, weave tail from last stitch under previous stitches; trim ends.
Step 8: Run Pipe Through Sleeves
With front side facedown, insert a 17" copper pipe length into each canvas sleeve. Attach a 90° elbow to each end.
Step 9: Attach Side Supports
Pick up canvas so front side faces out and, referring to photo, above, insert a 14" copper pipe length to each open elbow end to make four side supports for the frame. Attach a 90° elbow to each end.
Step 10: Add Bottom Supports
Insert a 9" copper pipe length into two side elbows to make a side bottom support. Repeat on opposite side.
