Getting organized needn't be boring. Put magazines in a holder you make, then give it a personal touch with diamondlike, cross-stitch motifs.

A cross-stitch canvas sling sewn to fit a copper-pipe frame makes a handy spot for organizing magazines, newspapers, record albums, or essential paperwork. Pencil a grid on the inside of the canvas to use as a guide for stitching the design, poke needle holes with a crafts knife, then stitch the Xs with yarn.

What You Need

1/2"x10' copper pipe

Tubing cutter

8—1/2" 90° copper elbows

Spray paint: metallic gold

36 1/2" x 17 1/4" piece of canvas: natural

Sewing thread: natural

Cutting mat

Crafts knife

Tapestry needle

Worsted-weight yarn: orange

Step 1: Cut Copper Pipes

Cut copper pipe to the following lengths:

4—14" long pieces

2—17" long pieces

2—9" long pieces

Step 2: Spray Paint Pipes

Spray-paint each copper pipe piece and each 90° elbow with metallic gold spray paint. Let dry.

Step 3: Hem Edges of Canvas

Fold under one long edge of canvas 1/4", then 1/4" again; press. Sew just inside folded edge with natural sewing thread. Repeat on opposite long edge.

Step 4: Sew Sleeves in Canvas

Fold under one short edge of canvas 1/4", then 1/4" again; press. Fold under an additional 2" and press. Sew just inside folded edge to make a sleeve to accommodate the pipe. Repeat on opposite short edge.

Step 5: Create Cross-Stitch Pattern

Image zoom

Lay canvas facedown on work surface. Fold in half so sleeve edges meet and crease the fold; unfold. Using pencil and ruler, measure and draw a 13×7" rectangle on center of one half of fabric. Make small marks every 1" along the drawn lines. Connect 1" marks to make a 1" grid consisting of 91 squares (13×7). Referring to the chart, right, mark an X in each corresponding square on fabric.

Step 6: Poke Holes for Yarn

Place grid portion of canvas with grid facing up on cutting mat. Find center square on grid. Using the tip of a crafts knife, poke a small hole in fabric on all four corners of each drawn X.

Step 7: Stitch Pattern

Holding canvas with grid side up and following the chart, above, crossstitch design from back side using tapestry needle and orange yarn. To do this, push needle down into fabric (from grid/back side to front) for first half of cross-stitch and bring it back up from front to back for second half of cross-stitch. Check stitches on front as you stitch. Knot tail on grid side for first stitch, weave tail from last stitch under previous stitches; trim ends.

Step 8: Run Pipe Through Sleeves

With front side facedown, insert a 17" copper pipe length into each canvas sleeve. Attach a 90° elbow to each end.

Step 9: Attach Side Supports

Image zoom

Pick up canvas so front side faces out and, referring to photo, above, insert a 14" copper pipe length to each open elbow end to make four side supports for the frame. Attach a 90° elbow to each end.

Step 10: Add Bottom Supports