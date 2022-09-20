How to Make a Ceiling Sunburst Design Using Wood Trim

This budget-friendly DIY project can be completed in an afternoon.

By
Megan Boettcher
Megan Boettcher

Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer with more than 15 years of experience writing for home design, DIY, and holiday titles.

Published on September 20, 2022

A couple of years ago, Nicole Wright, the creative DIYer at Lazy Haven, painted a mural on her daughters' bedroom wall that was inspired by a trip to Zion National Park. Recently she made another colorful update to her daughters' room: a ceiling sunburst.

"When I saw the BHG 2023 Color of the Year, I instantly thought of how amazing it would look in their room with the mural," Nicole says. "The color Canyon Ridge reminded me of a sunset we saw while hiking the canyons in Utah. So I thought let's use this to paint their ceiling and include a literal sun element with the sunburst around their ceiling light." Here's how Nicole created a ceiling sunburst in her kids' room using inexpensive trim pieces from the hardware store.

Better Homes & Gardens Color of the Year Canyon Ridge Starburst Ceiling design
Courtesy of Lazy Haven

How to Paint a Ceiling Sunburst

Supplies Needed

  • Paint (Better Homes & Gardens Interior Paint in the shade Canyon Ridge, available at Walmart)
  • Angled paintbrush
  • Paint roller
  • Paint roller extension pole
  • Paint tray
  • Angle sash paint brush
  • 4 pieces of 16 ¾" half-round trim
  • 4 pieces of 28 ¾" half-round trim
  • 4 pieces of 32 ¾" half-round trim
  • Brad nailer
  • 1.5" brad nails
  • Multi-surface laser level
  • Saw (optional)

Step-by-Step Directions

Learn how to use paint to create a dramatic sunburst on the ceiling. You'll need just a few inexpensive supplies to create the look. You should be able to find most of the materials at your local hardware store.

Step 1: Paint the Ceiling

Start by painting the ceiling with Canyon Ridge. Nicole recommends painting the edges first using the angled paintbrush to make sure there is a clean line. Use the paint roller to fill in the remainder of the ceiling. Let dry completely. Apply a second coat of paint to the entire ceiling with the roller brush and let dry completely.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Canyon Ridge Interior Paint ($32, Walmart)

Step 2: Mark Lines for Sunburst

Once the paint is dried, used a multi-surface laser level to indicate the angle where the trim pieces should be nailed in place. Nicole recommends starting by going from one corner of the room to the other and working around the circle at regular intervals. Take time to envision how you'd like the design to look on the ceiling before cutting and painting the trim pieces.

Step 3: Finish Trim

Cut trim pieces to size. If you don't have a saw, you can request to have the trim pieces cut to size at your local hardware store. After marking the lines on the ceiling, use a brad nailer with 1.5" brad nails to secure the trim to the ceiling around the light in your desired pattern. After securing all of the trim, use the paintbrush to paint the trim the same color as the ceiling. Let dry completely.

