Craft flowers that last with pretty paper. First, remove a silk flower head from the stem. Wrap the stem with double-sided tape. Wind bias binding around the stem and secure the end with hot glue. Print the petal pattern (link below). Trace each shape five times on the wrong side of wallpaper. Cut out the shapes. Print the leaf pattern and trace three times on the wrong side of wallpaper (we used a different design for the leaves). Cut out the shapes. Beginning with the smallest petals, wrap one petal around the end of the stem, securing with hot glue. Continue layering and gluing petals, trimming as needed, and overlapping petals as you work outward. Use the largest petals on the outside of the flower. Hot glue three leaves along the stem and hot glue a green bead to the center of the flower.