This Easy DIY Pendant Project Costs a Mere $35 (And Doesn't Require Any Wiring)

Looking for the final touch for a home office she designed for a friend, blogger Timisha Porcher suddenly had a lightbulb go off. Or on, really. "I saw a chandelier in a magazine for around $300 (too expensive) but I thought, I can make that," she says. A mere $35 and two hours later, the pendant was cut, drilled, and glued into existence in this Baltimore home. Because there was no ceiling light in the room, Timisha used battery-operated LED puck lights with a remote control. Fabric attached to the bottom of the shade with hook-and-loop tape hides the inner workings but provides easy access to pucks to change batteries. Follow the how-to below to make your own pendant light.