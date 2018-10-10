Convert Reclaimed Cutting Boards into Stylish Wall Planters
Get creative when displaying your favorite houseplants. Salvaged cutting boards add flea market style to these DIY planters that can be made in less than an hour.
Use old or discounted cutting boards to create a unique living wall in your home. This project is an inventive way to display your favorite succulents or air plants, and doesn't require much work at all. All you need is moss to create a faux pot and twine to fasten the plant and moss to your cutting board. Build multiple to create an entire wall perfect for a sunroom, or make just one and hang it by your front door to welcome guests.
Related: How to Make a Hanging Orchid Planter
Comments (1)