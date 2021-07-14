How to Make DIY String-Light Planters to Brighten Any Spot in Your Yard

String lights bring a warm, inviting glow to outdoor spaces, but figuring out how to hang them securely can be tricky. If you're decorating an attached deck or porch, you can typically install the lights to the structure's support beams, posts, or railing. But if you want to hang string lights farther out in your yard, such as a firepit area or a freestanding deck or patio, you might need to create your own supports for stringing lights.

This simple outdoor project lets you easily assemble sturdy posts for string lights without digging holes in your yard. Container gardens filled with a foundation of concrete serve as the base for the wood posts, and cup hooks hold the strands of lights in place. Because they're not set into the ground, you can easily reposition as needed or take them down at the end of the season. The string-light planters also provide an opportunity to add color to your yard with pretty flowers or lush greenery.

Determine how many planters you plan to make and gather your materials before you begin. You'll need one 4x4 wood post, one wood barrel planter, one cup hook, and at least two corner braces for each one. Learn how to make these DIY string-light planters to brighten up any area of your backyard.