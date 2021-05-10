Dress Up Your Front Entry with This DIY Punch-Needle Doormat

With just a simple craft tool and some yarn, you can turn a basic woven rug into a stylish doormat with a pretty punch-needle design. This craft involves pushing a special needle through the reverse side of the fabric to create textural loops of yarn. You'll trace the design first, then fill it in with yarn by working in rows. We used black embroidery floss ($1, Michaels) to punch a scripted greeting into our rug, but you can easily customize this project by designing your own message or pattern or by varying the yarn thickness and color. Keep in mind that punch needles come in various gauges. Match your yarn or string size to your needle, ensuring that the yarn slips easily through the tip. This project works best with woven cotton rugs because they're thin and easy to punch through. Follow the steps below to create your own DIY punch-needle doormat.