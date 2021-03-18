Showcase Your Favorite Dishware with This Easy DIY Plate Rack

This simple project combines handy storage with pretty wall decor.

By Pamela Porter Autumn Wood and Jessica Thomas
March 18, 2021
Carson Downing

Boost storage capacity and wall power with this narrow display that serves as both dinnerware rack and wall decor in a kitchen or dining room. The plate rack's open design lets you easily access and showcase favorite pieces. When you make it yourself, you can customize the height, width, and depth to fit your space and items. Though we opted for a clear finish, you might choose to go with a paint color or stain that suits your home. Follow the step-by-step instructions for our DIY plate rack, below.

  • Working time 3 hrs
  • Start to finish 1 day
  • Difficulty Kind of Easy
  • Involves Sanding, Gluing, Nailing
What you need

Tools
Materials
Cuts
How to do it

Step 1

Determine Size of Plate Rack

Determine the size of your DIY plate rack and calculate amount of wood needed for sides, shelves, nailing strips, and trim rails. For a 45-inch-square rack like ours, follow the cut list above. Sand all edges smooth and wipe with a tack cloth.

Step 2

Attach Plate Stops

Glue and nail plate stops to the front of each shelf using ¾-inch finish nails. This creates a slight lip that prevents plates from slipping off the shelves. 

Step 3

Determine Shelf Placement

Measure and mark placement of shelves on side rails. To help determine shelf placement, consider measuring the height of the dishware you plan to display. The space between each of our shelves is 12 inches, except for the bottom space, which is 6 inches. Glue and nail shelves to sides with 2-inch nails, nailing from the outside and through the side rail into the shelves. 

Step 4

Secure Nailing Strips

Glue and nail one nailing strip with 2-inch nails between and flush with the top and back of the sides. Glue and nail the second nailing strip between and flush with the bottom and back of the second shelf. 

Step 5

Add Trim Rails

Glue and nail trim rails with ¾-inch nails to the front of the sides about 5 inches up from all shelves except the bottom one. These rails stop plates from falling forward off the rack. 

Step 6

Finish and Hang

Fill and sand all nail holes and finish as desired. We sprayed our rack with a clear satin polyurethane. Hang by driving two wood screws through each nailing strip and into wall studs. Stock with your favorite dishware and decor.

