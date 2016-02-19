"Try This" Project Videos
Craft a Perfect Pooch Bed
Man's best friend deserves the best bed in the house -- and it's easy. Just transform a metal tub into a cushy nap spot for Fido.
Make Covered Canvas Art
This fast project idea takes only a canvas, fabric, and a staple gun. Plus, it's easy to change your style with each season.
Give an Old Lamp a Lift
Restore a past-its-prime lamp base to good style with high-gloss spray paint.
"Frame" Those Family Pics
Displaying family photos can get routine -- frame, mat, voila. Here's a creative way to "frame" snapshots that's anything but boring.
Update the Classic Silhouette
These aren't your grandma's silhouettes -- experiment with fresh colors and shapes for a fresh touch on a retro favorite.
Fake a Mercury Vase
Don't have the budget for a real mercury glass vase? Fake the look with spray paint and this easy technique.
Go Girly with Lace Art
You won't believe how easy it is to capture the elegance of lace on canvas in a fresh, modern way.
Hang It Differently
Replace regular curtain rods with a painted piece of bamboo for a cute window treatment refresher.
Brighten Up with Candles
Make a spring-fresh centerpiece by grouping inexpensive candles, then embellishing them to fit your decor.
Display Pretty Fabrics
Get a simple rotating art gallery by placing pretty fabric swatches in photo shadowboxes.
Glam Up Wicker
Give old wicker a new lease on life with some creativity and this easy painting technique.
Rethink Wallpaper
Hang funky wallpaper on wooden dowels if you want creative artwork for only a little money.
Go Mod
A formerly boring lampshade becomes a sleek modern accessory when trimmed with an inexpensive metal belt.
Reflect Your Style
Learn the best technique for working with easy spray etching to turn plain-Jane mirrors into chic mod accessories.
Get Crafty
Get your kids' help to make these heartfelt trays. And they're not just for mom -- dads, grandmas, grandpas, aunts, and uncles will love them too!
Glue on Embellishments
Lengths of colorful ribbon dress up a blah white lampshade. Try your hand at making easy rosettes for embellishments.