We've compiled all our decorating "Try This" videos for you to browse. Get inspired by these easy-to-do projects and ideas, then watch the videos for complete how-tos.
Craft a Perfect Pooch Bed

Man's best friend deserves the best bed in the house -- and it's easy. Just transform a metal tub into a cushy nap spot for Fido.

Make Covered Canvas Art

This fast project idea takes only a canvas, fabric, and a staple gun. Plus, it's easy to change your style with each season.

Give an Old Lamp a Lift

Restore a past-its-prime lamp base to good style with high-gloss spray paint.

"Frame" Those Family Pics

Displaying family photos can get routine -- frame, mat, voila. Here's a creative way to "frame" snapshots that's anything but boring.

Update the Classic Silhouette

These aren't your grandma's silhouettes -- experiment with fresh colors and shapes for a fresh touch on a retro favorite.

Fake a Mercury Vase

Don't have the budget for a real mercury glass vase? Fake the look with spray paint and this easy technique.

Go Girly with Lace Art

You won't believe how easy it is to capture the elegance of lace on canvas in a fresh, modern way.

Hang It Differently

Replace regular curtain rods with a painted piece of bamboo for a cute window treatment refresher.

Brighten Up with Candles

Make a spring-fresh centerpiece by grouping inexpensive candles, then embellishing them to fit your decor.

Display Pretty Fabrics

Get a simple rotating art gallery by placing pretty fabric swatches in photo shadowboxes.

Glam Up Wicker

Give old wicker a new lease on life with some creativity and this easy painting technique.

Rethink Wallpaper

Hang funky wallpaper on wooden dowels if you want creative artwork for only a little money.

Go Mod

A formerly boring lampshade becomes a sleek modern accessory when trimmed with an inexpensive metal belt.

Reflect Your Style

Learn the best technique for working with easy spray etching to turn plain-Jane mirrors into chic mod accessories.

Get Crafty

Get your kids' help to make these heartfelt trays. And they're not just for mom -- dads, grandmas, grandpas, aunts, and uncles will love them too!

Glue on Embellishments

Lengths of colorful ribbon dress up a blah white lampshade. Try your hand at making easy rosettes for embellishments.

