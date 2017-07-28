Dress up your succulent garden with these pretty planters. They're easy to make and can be customized to fit your style.

Succulents are having a moment right now. These pretty plants are affordable, adorable, and easy to care for. Plus, they come in several different varieties, ensuring that you'll find a unique plant for your home.

Once you've picked out a few succulents, pot them in style with a chic planter. This DIY concrete version is the perfect blend of modern and glam. A concrete finish gives the piece industrial character, while a touch of gold paint on the rim adds elegance. This project is also completely customizable, so you can easily achieve the size and look you desire.

Image zoom

What You Need

Large container

Small container

Measuring cup

Vegetable oil

Paintbrush

Concrete mix

Weight (we used a glass of water)

Sandpaper

Painters tape

Paint

Step 1: Measure Concrete

Place large container on a bed of towels, then fill the container with water. Immerse the small container in the water, allowing any excess to seep out onto the towels. Remove the small container, then pour remaining water into a measuring cup. This is the amount of mixed concrete you will need.

Step 2: Prep Containers

With a paintbrush, liberally apply oil to the inside of the large container and the outside of the small container. This step will make it much easier to remove your planter once the concrete has hardened.

Step 3: Mix Concrete

Mix concrete according to package instructions. Pour prepared mixture into the large container. Tap the container against a hard surface (like a table) to remove any air bubbles. Then insert the smaller container. Place a weight inside the small container to help press it down. We used a glass of water, but you could also use dry beans. The object should be heavy enough to prevent the smaller container from slipping upwards but not so heavy that the small container sinks to the very bottom of the large container.

Step 4: Remove Containers

Once concrete has set—which takes a few hours—remove both containers. Let the concrete planter cure for one or two days before moving to the next step.

Step 5: Add Finishing Touches