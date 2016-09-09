Explore the softer side of agates with our pillow ideas. For the rectangular pillow, scan agates and print the images onto iron-on transfer paper. Trim the images and apply them to a pillow cover using an iron and following the transfer paper instructions. For the square pillow, we created a repeating design using a scanned agate image, then we had Spoonflower print it on Eco-Canvas fabric. Cut two squares of fabric to fit your pillow form and sew them with wrong sides together, leaving an opening along one side. Turn right side out, insert the pillow form, and use a hidden stitch to close the opening.