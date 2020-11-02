Build This A-Frame Ladder Shelf for Stylish DIY Storage

With its A-frame shape, this DIY ladder shelf provides a modern alternative to a traditional bookcase. The ladder-style étagère is both decorative and utilitarian, and it's perfect for flanking a sofa or tucking into an empty corner. Style the shelving unit with books, decor, artwork, houseplants, and other accessories. If you need to move the shelf or pack it up for storage, it's as simple as removing the shelves and folding it up like a traditional ladder.

The project comes together using wood boards in various lengths, wood glue, nails, and hinges, and it takes about a day to complete, including drying time. You can customize your ladder shelf with paint for a colorful accent or highlight the wood's texture with a stained finish. Learn how to make this DIY A-frame ladder shelf using our step-by-step instructions below.