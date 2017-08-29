The marble trend is here to stay. Get in on the look by dipping candlestick holders into paint and water for a stylish swirled design.

These marbleized candlestick holders look like an expensive home store find, but they're actually a simple DIY project. Get the look with water, paint, and plain candlestick holders. The project won't take long—you only need an hour or so to prep, paint, and clean up.

For our candlestick holders, we used purple and gold paint. Consider dyeing yours to match a favorite tablecloth or set of dishware. Or use paint that lines up with holiday hues, such as red, green, and silver for Christmas or orange, black, and gold for Halloween. Either way, the marble paint technique is guaranteed to elevate any decor item you dip.

What You Need

5-gallon bucket

Garbage bag

Waterproof drop cloth

Plastic gloves

Magic Marble paint in desired colors

Wood skewer

Candlestick holders

Paper towels

Step 1: Prep Space and Bucket

Line a large bin or bucket with a garbage bag, then fill with room temperature water. Make sure the bucket is deep enough to allow you to dunk at least half of the length of the candlestick holders. Place the filled bucket on a waterproof drop cloth.

Step 2: Add Paint

Put on gloves, if desired. Then carefully drip Magic Marble paints onto the surface of the water. Use the wooden skewer to swirl the colors together, but don't completely mix them.

Step 3: Dip Candlestick Holder

Dip the candlestick holder into the paint and water mixture. Use paper towels to swirl paint across the water's surface then onto the candle holder. Slowly pull the candlestick holder out.

Step 4: Repeat Process