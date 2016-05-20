Transform Plain Shelves with These Before-and-After Bookcase Makeover Ideas

Gather glasses and bottles of wine, liquor, and mixers in this boozy bookcase. Make nonparallel 45-degree miter cuts to the short ends of one of the extra shelves and angle it inside the bookcase, using screws to secure one end to the middle shelf and the other to the unit's side. Do the same for shorter shelf segments. Cover shelves with adhesive cork ($7, Hobby Lobby) to prevent items from shifting, and install stemware holders to the underside of the shelf.