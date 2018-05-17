This three-dimensional artwork will really stand out on a blank wall. See how we transformed inexpensive sheet metal into a sculptural showpiece simply by cutting, folding, and painting.
Wall art isn't limited to a canvas or frames. Think outside the box with this stunning sculptural artwork that brings unique style to any space. Made from a sheet of galvanized metal, the individual diamonds in this piece are bent into shape, connected with jump rings, and spray-painted for a metallic finish. Create a one-of-a-kind display by varying the size of diamonds, changing the paint color, and leaving gaps where you desire for a contemporary addition to your living room or bedroom. Follow along with our helpful steps below to make your own 3-D wall art.
