How to Make 3-D Brass Wall Art

This three-dimensional artwork will really stand out on a blank wall. See how we transformed inexpensive sheet metal into a sculptural showpiece simply by cutting, folding, and painting.

Wall art isn't limited to a canvas or frames. Think outside the box with this stunning sculptural artwork that brings unique style to any space. Made from a sheet of galvanized metal, the individual diamonds in this piece are bent into shape, connected with jump rings, and spray-painted for a metallic finish. Create a one-of-a-kind display by varying the size of diamonds, changing the paint color, and leaving gaps where you desire for a contemporary addition to your living room or bedroom. Follow along with our helpful steps below to make your own 3-D wall art.

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 7 hrs
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
  • Involves Spray Painting, Drilling, Cutting
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Measure and Cut Grid

Using a ruler and marker, create a grid on the sheet metal, marking both vertical and horizontal lines every 4 inches. Be sure the lines are straight. To make our 3-D artwork, we started with a sheet of metal that was about 2x3 feet, which yielded about 40 individual square pieces. You may need more or less depending on the size of your curtain rod and how many gaps you'd like to leave on your final arrangement. Wearing  protective gloves, use the tin snips to cut the metal squares.

Step 2

Drill Holes and Shape

Wear your protective gloves while working on this step as the metal edges can be sharp. Drill holes into each corner of every square with a 1/8-inch or 1/4-inch bit, depending on the size of your jump rings. Using a scrap piece of wood or something with a hard, sturdy edge, bend the squares diagonally in half to form a dimensional diamond shape. Bend them with the marker lines on the bottom side as they do not paint over well. 

Step 3

Join Diamonds

Next, plan your layout. We started with 8 diamonds on the first row and scaled down with each preceding row to create an overall triangular shape. Switch the direction of the diamond bend every row, with the fold coming forward on the first row and the fold facing away on the next row. Skip a few of the pieces throughout the rows to create empty spaces in the artwork. Once you've finalized your layout, use the needle-nose pliers to join the diamonds with the jump rings.

Step 4

Paint and Finish

Prime the artwork once you've assembled all the metal diamond pieces. Lay down newspaper or kraft paper if you're concerned about a mess. Be sure to spray each side. Once primed and dry, spray-paint the artwork gold or a color of your choice. After the paint has dried, attach the curtain rod rings to the top of the artwork using larger jump rings. Hang from the curtain rod and install onto wall.

