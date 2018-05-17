Step 1

Using a ruler and marker, create a grid on the sheet metal, marking both vertical and horizontal lines every 4 inches. Be sure the lines are straight. To make our 3-D artwork, we started with a sheet of metal that was about 2x3 feet, which yielded about 40 individual square pieces. You may need more or less depending on the size of your curtain rod and how many gaps you'd like to leave on your final arrangement. Wearing protective gloves, use the tin snips to cut the metal squares.