DIY Home Decor

Do-it-yourself decorating allows you to customize your home, apartment, condo, or room with DIY accents that transform your space on a budget without completing a full-scale remodel. If you want to tackle bigger DIY projects, rethink your kitchen with remodeling ideas you can complete yourself.

Most Recent

How to Make an Outdoor Movie Screen

PVC pipes and a drop cloth come together to make all your summer movie-night dreams come true. Turn your backyard into your own personal theater with this easy DIY movie screen.
How to Make Easy Modern Art with Spray Paint

Wow-worthy art can carry a hefty price tag. Unleash your inner artist with a make-it-yourself masterpiece that’s thrifty and fun.
How to Build a Wall-Mounted Nightstand

This DIY furniture piece is perfect for small bedrooms. Plus, its bonus phone caddy lets you charge without cord tangles.
How to Install a Wood Accent Wall

This wood accent wall is surprisingly easy to complete in a weekend. Cast aside traditional paint or wallpaper accent walls, and build this beauty with plywood boards.
How to Make a Floating Canvas Frame

Give your favorite canvas artwork a polished look with a DIY wood frame. This weekend project is perfect for beginners.
How to Make Over an IKEA Dresser for a High-End Look

Get an expensive look for so much less with this clever IKEA furniture hack. We’ll show you how to turn a basic dresser into a custom piece of furniture you’ll love for years.
More DIY Home Decor

How to Build an Easy Modern Plant Stand

This DIY plant stand is a simple weekend project that will amp up your entryway's curb appeal. See how to make it yourself using basic hardware-store lumber and a galvanized bucket.
How to Build Cornhole Boards for the Best Outdoor Party

Cornhole is a classic backyard game popular at tailgates and summer parties. Build a custom set of cornhole boards for your family with our how-to instructions.
How to Make a Modern Farmhouse Planter

Build Your Own Railing Planter for Custom Curb Appeal

How to Make a Toy Box

How to Get the Look of Barnwood

How to Make a Magnetic Poster Holder

This DIY display for art is so easy, you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of it first. See how four boards and a few magnets make the perfect frame for your wall art.  

All DIY Home Decor

Turn Basic Wood Trellises into a Stylish Outdoor Plant Stand

How to Make an Oilcloth Table Runner

How to Make a Farmhouse Coffee Table

This DIY Industrial Bar Cart is a Must-Have

How to Build a Farmhouse End Table

This DIY Tufted Bench is the Ultimate Storage Solution

Celebrate Any Occasion with Easy DIY Party Streamers

This DIY Abstract Watercolor Art Is Perfect for Beginners

Transform Paper into an Amazing Origami Pendant

Convert Reclaimed Cutting Boards into Stylish Wall Planters

Transform Paper into 3-D Geometric Art

How to Make Modern Concrete Wall Hooks

Maximize Your Nightstand with DIY Storage Add-Ons

How to Make a Pretty Leaf-Print Pillow

DIY Minimalist Wall Art

No-Sew Blanket Scarf

5 Ways to Upcycle Empty Wine Bottles

DIY Hexagon Planter

How to Make a Farmhouse Side Table

How to Build a Nightstand with Hairpin Legs

How to Upholster a Headboard and Frame

How to Install a Modern Board-and-Batten Accent Wall

How to Make Stamped Canvas Artwork with a Drywall Masher

Make Paper Snack Boats

How to Make a Folding Camp Stool

