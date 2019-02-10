DIY Home Decor

How to Make an Outdoor Movie Screen
PVC pipes and a drop cloth come together to make all your summer movie-night dreams come true. Turn your backyard into your own personal theater with this easy DIY movie screen.Read More
How to Make Easy Modern Art with Spray Paint
Wow-worthy art can carry a hefty price tag. Unleash your inner artist with a make-it-yourself masterpiece that’s thrifty and fun.Read More
How to Build a Wall-Mounted Nightstand
This DIY furniture piece is perfect for small bedrooms. Plus, its bonus phone caddy lets you charge without cord tangles.Read More
How to Install a Wood Accent Wall
This wood accent wall is surprisingly easy to complete in a weekend. Cast aside traditional paint or wallpaper accent walls, and build this beauty with plywood boards.Read More
How to Make a Floating Canvas Frame
Give your favorite canvas artwork a polished look with a DIY wood frame. This weekend project is perfect for beginners.Read More
How to Make Over an IKEA Dresser for a High-End Look
Get an expensive look for so much less with this clever IKEA furniture hack. We’ll show you how to turn a basic dresser into a custom piece of furniture you’ll love for years.Read More