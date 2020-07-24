Do It Yourself Magazine

15 Incredible Resin Art Ideas You Won't Believe You Can Create at Home

Make your own in an afternoon!
Create a Shady Personal Oasis for Your Backyard with This DIY Cabana

Build and accessorize an outdoor retreat, then kick back and enjoy the view.
Turn Basic Wood Trellises into a Stylish Outdoor Plant Stand

This DIY garden project uses inexpensive materials from the home improvement store to create an impressive (yet easy-to-make) vertical planter.
This Custom She Shed Is a Tiny Getaway Filled with Cozy Cottage Details

Clever DIY projects personalize this relaxing backyard hangout.
Make Your Own Paper Pendant

By simply scoring and folding paper, you can turn an ordinary pendant lighting kit into a contemporary showpiece. Learn how to make this affordable geometric lampshade, then hang your modern lighting in a bedroom, dining room, or office.
Do-It-Yourself Distressing

Create the distressed look on almost any wooden piece using this technique.
How to Build a Cabinet Door

Easy Abstract Watercolor Art

How to Make a Geometric Wedge Pillow

How to Build a Porch Swing

Tame Clutter with a DIY Toy Box

If you have kids, you know how hard it can be to tame the clutter of stuffed animals, books, and playthings. This DIY toy box doubles as a bench, is safe for tiny fingers, and stores children's accessories with style.

How to Make a Folding Camp Stool

How to Make 3-D Brass Wall Art

How to Make an Acrylic Shadow Box

17 Crush-Worthy Ideas for Chalkboard Paint

