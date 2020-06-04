This Federal-Style Home Features a Seamless Mix of Modern Elements

Federal style has lived in this Washington, D.C.-area house since it was built, and it still feels absolutely comfortable here. Yet Mies van der Rohe wouldn't hesitate to pull up a modernist chair, or kick back on a kid-proof slipcovered sofa. It's all part of the fusion formed by Lauren Liess, one of Traditional Home's 2017 class of New Trad designers.

"This is an older home that hadn't been touched in years," Liess says. "We modernized it to fit a growing family. Now it feels fresh but still has a traditional vibe in keeping with a Federal home."

Before the renovation, the house was gutted to the studs so some rooms could be reshaped for contemporary living. The impact of the change is evident from the first step inside the navy blue front door. "The architects moved the original stairs and designed a two-story foyer," Liess says. "Being able to see both the first and second floors in one glance is amazing."

The front door, clad in "Dark Night" from Sherwin-Williams, introduces a thread of blue that weaves through the house.