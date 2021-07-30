I Am Traditional: Meet Trisha Yearwood

Get to know the singer, actress, and author with a new cookbook, Trisha's Kitchen, and TV show on Food Network.

Hometown Monticello, Georgia

Chef Yearwood "The kitchen really is the heart of my home. Cooking is like therapy for me. It relaxes me and makes me happy. I love for someone to walk in, smell something cooking, and be happy about the meal to come."

Fall favorite "One of my autumn cravings is warm chicken pot pie. For my new cookbook, I created a chicken pot pie burger. It's SO good!"

Where the heart is "Home is really about who you're with. [Husband] Garth [Brooks] and I talk a lot about how much home is our sanctuary, but it wouldn't be if we weren't sharing it."

Garth's girl "My proudest accomplishment is being married to the love of my life for over 15 years now. I am so happy to finally understand what love really is."

Drama queen "I love pouring myself into a song and becoming a character in that short story. I have always been a little dramatic, and music has allowed me to pour out that drama."

Memories "My mom loved ginkgo trees. I was dreading the first Mother's Day after her passing. Garth gave me a necklace he had made of a silver ginkgo leaf on a black leather cord. It's my favorite piece of jewelry. He helped create a new memory for me."

I've learned to be kinder to myself. We all need to do that. Trisha Yearwood

Acceptance "As young girls, we see so many messages telling us we're not enough. At almost 57 years old, I mostly feel like I have come to be comfortable in my own skin."