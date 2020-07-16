Traditional and Modern Styles Blend In This Lavish Yet Livable Family Home
Even when there's no Christmas tree glimmering in the bay window or wreath on the front door, this New Jersey home sparkles with that certain something.
Traditional Yet Modern
Only a house with matinee-idol good looks would do for a New Jersey couple whose lifeblood flows through the entertainment industry. That's why Paige Gaines eyed a home aficionado screen classic as she pointed to what she wanted in a new home.
"I loved the Hamptons beach house in Something's Gotta Give," Paige says. "It's appealing no matter your taste. I mean, what human being wouldn't want to live there?"
Dan Mazzarini, one of our 2018 New Trad designers, couldn't argue with that. But he could up the stylistic star value, shaping the interiors of a home that's defined by classic architecture yet suits the lifestyle of a young family of five. "It's a traditional-feeling house that lives like a modern home," Mazzarini says.
That's evident from the first step inside the foyer, where stately millwork ascends the height of the soaring two-and-a-half-story space. A custom plaster chandelier, 6 feet in diameter, matches the room's scale and its airy palette.
Dramatic Dining Room
"I wanted the house to be light and lovely," Mazzarini says. "But against that, I juxtaposed deeper rooms for a sense of coziness."
The most dramatic spaces, the dining room and library, are located at the front of the house. Here, formality reigns.
A hand-painted design on rich chocolate-color walls sets a tasteful backdrop for the dining room. A paneled ceiling and a cascading three-tier crystal chandelier further the formal air. "This isn't how they live most of the time," Mazzarini says. "But they do like to entertain, and this gives them a place to welcome guests in style."
Moody Library
Like the dining room, the library is wrapped in deep color, a moody blue with gray undertones lacquered over custom millwork. "It's one of my favorite rooms," Mazzarini says. "It's a warm, cozy cocoon for Paige and Colby at the end of the day, a beautiful, adult space for them to hang out in."
Open Kitchen
The rear portion of the house, meanwhile, caters to the entire family with an open floor plan that keeps parents and kids connected, whether they're lounging in the family room, whipping up dinner in the kitchen, or gathering for a meal at the casual eating spot in between.
Again, millwork sets a tailored, traditional tone. A coffered ceiling and furniture-style cabinetry outfits the cooking space, and a paneled ceiling and muntined bay window highlight the family room.
Lavish Holiday Decor
The family gathering zone offers plenty of soft seating for conversations around the fire. Splashes of chocolate and peacock blue reinforce the home's color story. "Including some saturated color gives this big room warmth," Mazzarini says. At the same time, a neutral canvas on walls and the ceiling keeps the mood light.
The merry and bright crescendos during the holiday season, when wreaths dangle from sashes and a lavishly decorated tree calls dibs on the bay window nook. It glitters with both Christmas balls and nods to Paige's Jewish heritage.
"I have a menorah and a fun little 'oy vey' ornament," she says with a smile. "We celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas. We also host Thanksgiving, so I like my decorations to have a tone of fall-to-winter festivity rather than too red and green."
Adventurous Style
The personal touch and personalized decorating continues in the family's private spaces. Mazzarini gave each of the Gaines kids (Martin, 9; Everett, 7; and Savannah, 4) a room that reflects who they are and what they love.
"Martin is the adventurer, so his room has a camping vibe," the designer says.
Cozy Kids Bedroom
"Everett's room is even cozier with twin spool beds and a hand-painted ceiling by the same muralist who did the dining room."
Bedroom Sanctuary
The master bedroom, with a gabled ceiling, Palladian window, and layers of linens atop the four-poster, serves as Paige and Colby's sanctuary, a place of calm for the parents of three little ones.
Vintage pieces here and throughout the house mix with new, giving the just-built home a sense of history and character, a collected air.
"I like to include things that tell a story," Mazzarini says.
Flea Market Finds
His affinity for prowling flea markets shaped an amalgam of finds for the Gaines family and their rooms, treasures from markets as near as Long Island, and as far-flung as Paris.
Every Detail Matters
"I love how Dan created a beautiful setting but included unexpected things," Paige says. "He considered every molding, every sconce, every fixture. Every detail mattered. Every room is so livable. And that's what I love the most."