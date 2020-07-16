Traditional and Modern Styles Blend In This Lavish Yet Livable Family Home

Only a house with matinee-idol good looks would do for a New Jersey couple whose lifeblood flows through the entertainment industry. That's why Paige Gaines eyed a home aficionado screen classic as she pointed to what she wanted in a new home.

"I loved the Hamptons beach house in Something's Gotta Give," Paige says. "It's appealing no matter your taste. I mean, what human being wouldn't want to live there?"

Dan Mazzarini, one of our 2018 New Trad designers, couldn't argue with that. But he could up the stylistic star value, shaping the interiors of a home that's defined by classic architecture yet suits the lifestyle of a young family of five. "It's a traditional-feeling house that lives like a modern home," Mazzarini says.

That's evident from the first step inside the foyer, where stately millwork ascends the height of the soaring two-and-a-half-story space. A custom plaster chandelier, 6 feet in diameter, matches the room's scale and its airy palette.