Carefree Color and Playful Patterns Give New Life to This Colonial Home

If a house could go barefoot, you'd catch this one joyfully wriggling its toes in the warm sand.

This Shingle-style Colonial in East Hampton, New York, you see, has exhaled all uptightness into the gentle sea breeze and embraced a playfully patterned, color-happy, just-a-bit-bohemian life. And it's all courtesy of designer Thom Filicia.

"It's a historic house, and I wanted to celebrate its architecture—have it visible—but at the same time, I wanted it to feel young and fresh," Filicia says. "While being respectful of the environment of the Hamptons, I needed to be true to this family, a young couple and their two kids. They wanted relaxed, easy, and fun. They love color, pattern, and texture. That became my inspiration for the house."