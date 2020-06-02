Step Inside a Stylish New York Rowhouse Dressed Up in Playful Pattern and Color

Almost every fabric in the home was inspired by the J.McLaughlin collection, from the wing chair in the study, upholstered in a velvet zebra print borrowed from a dress, to the dining chairs, covered in the saddle leather used in the brand's handbags.

Even the front door wears the bold, playful color that has made J.McLaughlin a fashion mainstay since Kevin and his brother Jay started the business 38 years ago. The brand now has 100 stores around the country, including the flagship in the Upper East Side neighborhood where Kevin and wife Barbara live with their children, Madeline, 19, and Hugh, 11.

Kevin had admired the five-story rowhouse, owned by a colleague who seldom used it, for some time before he bought it on a whim in 2002. Built in the mid-1800s, it had plenty of history but also some signs of age. Changes made when all the brownstones on the block got a facelift in the early 20th century weren't exactly au courant. Barbara, however, was undaunted. Her home's new look started at the front door. "I wanted the house to appear welcoming and fun right from the beginning," she says. Thus the decision to paint the door a lively chartreuse that commands attention—and Instagram posts. "The door shows up on social media all the time," Barbara says with a laugh.

In the foyer, which opens to the dining room, a leopard-print runner in shades of browns and blacks runs the length of the stairway, its neutral pattern the foundation for the home's palette.