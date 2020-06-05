This Serene Georgia Getaway Blends Mediterranean Influences with Sea-Inspired Colors

The family, a couple with three college-age daughters, had an equal affinity for the mountains and the beach. Their path was unclear until an oceanfront property on Georgia's Sea Island, about six hours from their primary home in Atlanta, seemed to call their names. They snapped up the spot and immediately called on architect Thad Truett to bring their dream home to life.

Truett, who also owns a home there, understands the vernacular of Sea Island architecture. He set out to design a house that adheres to the style seen in many of the island's historic homes, all built in the 1920s.

"Mediterranean Revival architecture is the identity of Sea Island," Truett says. "This house needed to feel like it had been here for a long time. And with the water so close by, it was also all about building a house to take advantage of the views."