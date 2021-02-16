6 Bridgerton-Inspired Decorating Ideas to Recreate Regency Style at Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Netflix's sumptuous period drama Bridgerton has been watched by a record-breaking 82 million households, and the sultry high-society scandals aren't the only thing keeping viewers riveted. With its lavish costumes and extravagant interiors, the series is a visual delight. Set in early-1800s London, the story takes place during the Regency, a period of British history defined by wealth and sophistication that spanned from 1811 to 1820.

"The Regency period can be regarded as one of the most colorful and exciting periods of interior design," says Karina Lameraner, creative stylist for online interior design service Modsy. Decorative arts flourished during this era, and the homes of the aristocracy, like that of the wealthy Bridgerton family, featured opulent furnishings, detailed textiles, and striking color schemes, Lameraner says. Many grand Regency-era homes also featured impressive staircases, highly decorative wall treatments, and intricate metalwork that flaunted artful craftsmanship.

The popularity of the series has sparked interest in the decadent decorating style, as Bridgerton fans burn for a bit of regal extravagance in their own homes. "Regency style is all about celebrating the opulence of elegant and beautiful detail," Lameraner says. To recreate the series' lavish look, embrace classic elements and historical glamour with these Regency core decorating ideas.

Image zoom Credit: Annie Schlecther

1. Incorporate pastel hues.

Much of the Bridgerton family's home (and wardrobe) is washed in soft, pastel colors, with Wedgwood Blue, a pale blue found on 18th-century Jasperware pottery, being their signature hue. Apply similar shades across your walls, furniture, and accessories to mimic the estate's luxurious, airy look. "Seek out a range of shades within the pastel family to help create depth and contrast in your space," Lameraner suggests. Try pairing powder blue with colors like lavender, blush pink, or mint green for a subtle effect.

Image zoom Credit: Edmund Barr

2. Swap in small decorative accents.

Focus on small decorative accessories to seamlessly merge Regency style with modern-day furnishings, Lameraner suggests. "Pillows, side tables, stools, and mirrors are all great additions," she says. Look for accessories with carved details, scrolled edges, metallic gold finishes, and other classic motifs to nail the Bridgerton-inspired look.

3. Choose luxurious materials.

Rich fabrics provide a simple way to give your home a sense of luxury. Choose materials such as velvet, silk, or linen for upholstered furniture, window treatments, and other fabric elements. If all-new furniture isn't within your budget, consider layering in these materials with smaller accents like throw pillows or an upholstered stool. These textiles look and feel expensive, but when applied in small doses, they don't have to cost a fortune.

Image zoom Credit: Emily Followill

4. Bring in ornate patterns.

Damask patterns and floral motifs are prominent throughout the elegant interiors of Bridgerton. These elaborate patterns make a bold statement when applied in large doses across walls, rugs, and furniture. Give your bedroom a sumptuous look with a damask duvet cover ($199-$219, The Company Store), or cover dining room walls with delicate floral wallpaper, like this pastel chinoiserie pattern ($40-$120, Chasing Paper).

Image zoom Credit: Edmund Barr

5. Hang dramatic drapes.

Long, flowing drapes immediately add a more formal feel to rooms. Hang curtains that brush the floor and stretch nearly to the ceiling to make any space feel grander. Choose thick fabrics and pull them back with tasseled tiebacks ($40, Bed Bath & Beyond) to enhance the effect.

Image zoom Credit: Werner Straube

6. Create symmetry with furniture.