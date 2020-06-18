This Cape Cod Home Embodies Maximalist Style with Classic Colors and Patterns

Growing up in Newport, Rhode Island, Brian Paquette developed a penchant for maximalism at a young age.

"Newport is equal parts ridiculously chic and functional," Paquette says. "We're talking sisal rugs paired with Quadrille slipcovers and rattan chairs. All of that inspired me."

As an interior designer, Paquette's adoration of decorators such as Jacques Grange, Markham Roberts, and Bunny Williams is deeply rooted. But today, based in Seattle, he serves clients whose design briefs lean more toward clean-lined than pattern-on-pattern. His portfolio alludes little to his love of traditional interiors.

Perhaps the aesthetic stars aligned when a charming Cape-style home (complete with shingles, white trim, and a pedigree) came knocking. Located on Whidbey Island, the home has been a summer retreat for the same family since the 1950s and recently passed from mother to daughter. Having fond memories of the home's utterly traditional decor but knowing that it needed an update, she reached out to Paquette. Her only stipulations: a plenitude of ticking and a red, white, and blue palette reminiscent of her childhood retreat.