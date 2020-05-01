Take a Look Inside Country Music Star Luke Bryan's Florida Retreat

The house's nickname isn't the only family-centric element at play. As a vacation home for the couple, their young sons Bo and Tate, and their nephew, Til (whom they took in after the deaths of his parents, Luke's sister and her husband), Snowman specializes in family downtime, a rare commodity for this busy crew.

"Luke, Caroline, and the boys are constantly on the go," says their longtime designer Chad James. "This is really a space where they can check out and be reclusive. They can just shut off from the outside world for a bit."

As a restorative getaway for the family and their friends, the home was designed to be as serene as it is welcoming. Large, open spaces encourage together time while also taking full advantage of the area's singular draw: breathtaking ocean views.

Cozy, large-scale slipcovered furnishings transform what might have ordinarily been a formal living room into a beacon of casual gathering. The neutral palette is punctuated by the blue of the horizon and unified in the room's touchstone: a pale blue and yellow rug.