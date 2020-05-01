Take a Look Inside Country Music Star Luke Bryan's Florida Retreat
Country music star Luke Bryan and his family build a four-story Florida beach house lovingly dubbed "Snowman."
A Snowman In Florida
Snowmen may be an anomaly on the beaches of Florida, but we know of at least one. Perched on a powdery stretch of sand in Santa Rosa stands country music superstar Luke Bryan and wife Caroline’s four-story beachfront home, which they named "Snowman" in honor of Luke’s late brother, Chris. The moniker references a sport Chris loved (golf) and a funny bit of slang golfers use for scoring an eight on a single hole.
"Evidently, Chris wasn't a great golfer," Caroline says. "Snowman became his nickname. We named our farm Red Bird Farm after Luke's sister and wanted to honor Chris as well."
Room to Relax
The house's nickname isn't the only family-centric element at play. As a vacation home for the couple, their young sons Bo and Tate, and their nephew, Til (whom they took in after the deaths of his parents, Luke's sister and her husband), Snowman specializes in family downtime, a rare commodity for this busy crew.
"Luke, Caroline, and the boys are constantly on the go," says their longtime designer Chad James. "This is really a space where they can check out and be reclusive. They can just shut off from the outside world for a bit."
As a restorative getaway for the family and their friends, the home was designed to be as serene as it is welcoming. Large, open spaces encourage together time while also taking full advantage of the area's singular draw: breathtaking ocean views.
Cozy, large-scale slipcovered furnishings transform what might have ordinarily been a formal living room into a beacon of casual gathering. The neutral palette is punctuated by the blue of the horizon and unified in the room's touchstone: a pale blue and yellow rug.
Ocean Views All Around
"I love walking into an art gallery and spotting a piece of art across the room that draws you over," James says. "That's the sort of feeling we wanted this house to have. It's all about being drawn to that ocean view."
Highlighting those views, however, meant a major overhaul of the structure. Built in 1988, the house had what James refers to as a "Miami Vice meets Dynasty " vibe. To give it an updated beachfront-with-Southern-style appeal, architect Geoff Chick was brought on board to add a fourth story and reimagine the dated layout.
The ocean view now beckons from entrance to exit, visible from the moment guests step in the door until they kick off their shoes poolside.
Natural and Neutral
The palette is a nuanced blend of neutrals, yielding to the surrounding sea and sand. "We wanted to tap into the exterior elements," James notes. "I have a favorite moment: right where the water meets the sky. It's always such a beautiful dark blue. I used that for an accent color, and everything else pulls from the palette of sand and sea grass: neutral, natural colors."
That organic scheme wends its way through the house, bolstered by natural materials. In the kitchen, milk glass-hued cabinets (chosen to balance the beach's intense sunshine) partner with a mosaic marble backsplash and Alabama White marble countertops, which add sparkle and polish to play off the casual appeal of slipcovered stools from Lee Industries. Rough-hewn heart pine floors that Luke salvaged from a factory in Georgia add weight and patina.
Low-Key and Beach-Friendly
The kitchen and adjoining keeping room were designed with beach-friendly informality in mind. To accommodate large gatherings as well as tête-à-têtes, James opted for several intimate eating areas instead of one large dining table. Slipcovered bar stools nose up to the island while a painted table with rolling chairs accommodates low-key dinners or midday snacks. At one end of the keeping room a painting by artist Megan Lightell commands attention, part of a cozy corner crowned by a three-tier beaded chandelier.
Unexpected Art
"I love unexpected moments and the mystique of hanging art in unusual places," James says. "So much of this house is about the view, but we didn’t feel like we had to leave every window in plain sight. I love that you can see through the sheer behind the painting. It creates a veil so that we have a place to hang this incredible piece."
A beaded chandelier from Revival adds casual grace to this corner. "Scale is important," James says. "I like light fixtures to feel a little more grand."
Simple Steps
A large window and Sherwin-Williams' "Ceiling Bright White" illuminate the simple stairwell. Artwork punctuates the space.
Winding Down
In the master bedroom, James painted the shiplap walls a soft, ethereal gray. The cerused oak four-poster is from Bungalow Classic.
"This is where Luke and I can actually relax and not run 100 miles per hour," Caroline says. "Typically, all five kids are here with us. There is nothing better. And Luke can fish all day, which makes him the happiest man on the Gulf."
Creating Balance
"I like things to be unisex," James says. "The graceful curve of this tub balances the home's more masculine straight lines."
Hobbies on Display
Vintage markers from a tennis court offer a nod to Caroline's love of tennis.
Able to Accommodate
On the newly added fourth floor, a bunk room and entertainment area ensure that this vacation home can handle overnight guests. Bistro chairs are from Williams-Sonoma.
Space for Everyone
Nautical-chic bunks and a fourth-floor family room let guests get away from it all in style.
Nautical Influences
Porthole mirrors partner with a Thomas O'Brien pendant light for a perfectly nautical bathroom.
Be Our Guest
While the colors of the sea still dominate here, the design takes a turn toward the nautical with navy and white stripes dressing bunks and furnishings. The overlying theme, though, is family and true-blue hospitality.
Bringing It All Together
A striped accent pillow complements the color of the blue bed with tufted headboard from MGBW Home in the guest room.
Small Details
Family photographs in black frames are the finishing touch to this well-appointed guest bathroom.
Porch Swinging
A hanging daybed with a nautical scheme takes in one of the home's many splendid views.
Dining In Style
A terrace off the living room acts as the home's "formal" dining room. White wicker chairs from Skyline Design gather around a waxed and naturally weathered oak-top antique table.
Catch the Wave
Colorful vintage surfboards make the ideal backdrop for outdoor showers.
Family Portrait
"This is a family house where they can create moments and make memories," James says. "That was the goal."
Here, Luke and Caroline Bryan pose with nieces Kris and Jordan, nephew Til, and sons Tate and Bo.