Interior Designer Charles Faudree Is a Pro at French Flair—Here Are Our Favorite Designs

Interior designer Charles Faudree, long a favorite of Traditional Home readers, was known for his fondness for all things French. He was based in Tulsa, where he had an interior design studio and shop. The multitasking and highly versatile designer, who enjoyed an international following, wrote popular books on design, led design tours of his beloved French countryside, and designed wallpaper and fabric. He designed both quaint cottages and lavish formal homes. "I'm a big believer in the mix," he said. "A single object on a tabletop or a single work of art on the wall can be nice, but for me, mixing collections provides the most excitement."

Here Faudree is shown with his beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.