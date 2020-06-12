Interior Designer Charles Faudree Is a Pro at French Flair—Here Are Our Favorite Designs
Looking back on the wonderful career of interior designer Charles Faudree.
All Things French
Interior designer Charles Faudree, long a favorite of Traditional Home readers, was known for his fondness for all things French. He was based in Tulsa, where he had an interior design studio and shop. The multitasking and highly versatile designer, who enjoyed an international following, wrote popular books on design, led design tours of his beloved French countryside, and designed wallpaper and fabric. He designed both quaint cottages and lavish formal homes. "I'm a big believer in the mix," he said. "A single object on a tabletop or a single work of art on the wall can be nice, but for me, mixing collections provides the most excitement."
Here Faudree is shown with his beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.
Frilly and Feminine
Our readers were hopelessly smitten by this frothy, French, and highly feminine dressing suite Faudree designed for a Tulsa home.
Statement Mirrors
Octagonal mirrors flank the transition area between milady's bedroom to the bath.
Classic Foyer
In a more toned down example of his work, Faudree makes a classic first impression in this foyer with a gilt framed mirror, warm wood flooring and furniture, and a tole bucket filled with flowers.
Formal Welcome
Here Faudree shows his informal side. Color and pattern suffuse this cottage’s entryway, making for a warm welcome. Collections are an integral element of every Faudree home; note the walking sticks by the door.
Surprisingly Cozy
Here an antique bergére and wing chair pair up in a soft and sophisticated living room. Despite the formality of a dazzling crystal chandelier, the living room furniture is scaled and cushioned for comfort.
Swedish Influence
In contrast to the previous image, this living room has a country look, with a Swedish influence seen in blue-and-white checks and stripes paired with antique painted wood.
Stylish Prints
Gilt mirrors flank this living room's fireplace, while two linen-covered French bergéres are pulled close for warmth. Plaids and florals live stylishly together. The living room has French country flair, which is perfect for the Francophile homeowners.
Flea Market Floral
When decorating the living room of his Oklahoma cabin, Faudree began with a favorite fabric—a vintage floral—found at a flea market in France. The room beautifully blends fine fabrics and furniture with knotty pine paneling and an exposed-beam ceiling.
Lavish Holiday Decor
Even when living in an interim house while building his dream home in Tulsa, Faudree found time to decorate lavishly for Christmas. "A friend encouraged me to haul out my ornaments, and the result was one of the nicest Christmas seasons I've ever had," Faudree said. The seven-foot blue spruce is trimmed with gold French ribbon, gold braid and tassels, freeze-dried hydrangea blossoms, pink roses, and pinecones frosted with gold.
Pop of Red
Faudree used a peanut color to warm up the family room in this Bartlesville, Oklahoma, house. He decorated the room around a floral sofa from the homeowner's previous home. "Fortunately, red is the homeowner's favorite color, and it's also mine," Faudree said. "To give the family room energy, we pulled the red from the sofas and made it pop on the two big club chairs." See the exterior of the home in the next image.
Colorful Landscaping
Red is used in the landscaping of the home's exterior, forecasting the palette to come.
Cohesive Color Scheme
The peanut color used in the family room (shown on a previous slide) continues on the cabinets in the connecting kitchen.
Soaring Ceiling
A family room with a vaulted ceiling in the back of this house proved the ideal place for Faudree's 12-foot Christmas tree. This photo graced the cover of our Holiday 2002 issue.
Bold Design
This exuberant room from one of Faudree's own homes lit up our April 1991 cover.
Tail-Wagging Sunroom
In this happy sunroom, the designer's love of dogs is abundantly evident in the needle pointed spaniel pillows and porcelain bulldog. What looks like a tile floor is actually concrete, scored, and stained a rich terra-cotta.
Beachy and Relaxed
A custom shell chandelier tones down the formality of this sunroom, where Faudree was able to keep the room's original wallpaper, patterned with palm trees.
Cocooned in Color
Deep red walls cocoon a library where a cheetah-patterned rug brings a smile. See the next image for a different view of the library.
Open Space
A sofa from the homeowner's previous home finds refuge here, while a bull's-eye mirror above it opens up the room.
Perfect Porch
On this screened-in porch of one of Faudree's own homes, comfy wicker furniture invites relaxation.
Ideal for Naps
"I love my bedroom," says Faudree, "but my favorite place to sleep is on the porch." (We love the vintage phone.)
Warming Up
Formerly a bedroom, this cozy sitting area welcomes and warms in the winter with its new fireplace.
Dreamy Cabin
In his cabin getaway, Charles Faudree replaced a stone fireplace with a Louis XVI mantelpiece and matching side cupboards. The new fireplace gives an architectural frame to upholstered walls.
Colors That Delight
Pink and green striped chairs add pleasing color to this dining area. Note the symmetry of the mantel vignette. See the next image for the transitional space between the dining and living areas.
Pulled Together with Prints
Plaid draperies in the same colors as the striped dining chairs also pick up the color of the sofa upholstery, inking the dining and living areas.
Elegant Charm
In the dining room of this Tulsa home, the original plasterwork sets an elegant tone. Painted panels above the doors add French country charm that is enhanced by the bespoke gilded cornices on the window treatments.
Antique Flair
Presided over by an imposing buffet, the dining room has an antique French farm table and candlelit chandelier. One of Charles' first acquisitions—an antique tole footbath—has a place of honor beneath the French Empire convex mirror.
Rustic Kitchen
Wallpaper made to mimic barn siding is the perfect rustic complement to the antique blue painted chairs and buffet in this kitchen. See more of the same kitchen in the next slide.
Unique Collection
Collections of blue-and-white dishes and chickens enhance the kitchen's warmth.
French Farmhouse Kitchen
This kitchen is from one of Faudree's own homes. It gets its French farmhouse ambiance from a collection of chickens, some of which nest in the antique "thing" hanging over the island. (Charles doesn't know what the thing is; he just knows he likes it.)
Country Touches
The Staffordshire chicken and the horse's head on the range hood (originally a shop sign), add a country feeling to the kitchen. The backsplash is an antique fireback found at the Paris flea market.
Lovely Prints
In the breakfast room, a banquette utilizes the area near the windows. An antique tole chandelier illuminates the space while garden prints decorate the walls.
Just-Right Decor Tips
Before a trip to England, the owner of this home asked Faudree what she should buy for the house. "I told her blue plates and that was what she came back with," the designer said. Her collection now adorns the walls of the guest bedroom.
Beautiful Together
The blue-and-white toile on the chairs and ottoman is a beautiful complement to the blue-grey walls and the gingham draperies.