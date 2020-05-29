This Elegant Chicago Home Has Surprising Past Owners and Breathtaking Details

"We've always been fans of the architecture and craftsmanship that comes with certain historic houses," Julie McGinley says of the home that she shares with her husband, Jack. "This house is full of Old World details from high ceilings to ornate plasterwork. Plus, the fact that its roster of residents includes both a puritan physician and Hugh Hefner has always been a great topic of conversation."

The couple knew that Gail Plechaty, known for interiors with illuminatingly light palettes, was the designer who would massage the architecturally rich interiors into a state of timeless and breathtaking grandeur. They were right.