Rich Color and Lively Patterns Bring New Energy to This Historic Detroit Home

They finish each other's sentences and joke that they are twins separated at birth. So it's a little surprising that homeowner Courtney Wigginton and Detroit-based designer Corey Damen Jenkins met after an internet search.

Both in their 30s, the pair forged an instant rapport upon meeting in 2013. No stranger to design challenges (Jenkins was recently named one of the nation's top African-American designers and a winner of HGTV's Showhouse Showdown) he nonetheless admits he was taken aback when Courtney and her husband, Jeff, outlined the to-do list for their 1939 Colonial Revival in a Detroit suburb.

"Overall, there were 32 spaces to design and furnish," the designer says. "The most daunting part was the timeline. They wanted structural renovations completed within six months. Courtney was pregnant with their second child and due soon after the move-in date. I warned them that their schedule was absolutely insane. They looked at each other, smiled, and said: 'We know.'"