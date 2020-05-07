Tour the 2019 Hampton Designer Showhouse for the Ultimate Coastal Style Inspiration

"I wanted this outdoor space to embody the effortless, elegant taste exemplified in the seaside resorts dotted along the Italian and French Riviera, while also incorporating the classic yet casual weekend lifestyle of the Hamptons," Danielle Rollins says. She came up with a spot that accommodates multiple uses—large-scale entertaining, casual dining, or relaxing with a good book on a lazy Sunday. Furnishings from Woodard Furniture's "Cane" collection afford comfortable seating, shaded by umbrellas that Rollins designed, also from Woodard. She used Sunbrella canvas in a sea-kissed blue to create cushions and pillows with accents of red and white. "I adore anything red, white, and blue, but I wanted a playful spin on the color scheme that reflects the color of the ocean," Rollins says. "I loved using Woodard’s very classic furniture done up in zippy red because, to me, red is a timeless neutral that goes with everything. It gave it a little pop and pizzazz!" The classic scheme continues on the tabletop, which Rollins gave an effortless "do drop by for dinner later" vibe with a mix of high and low tableware paired with textural rattan chargers from Replacements.