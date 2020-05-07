Tour the 2019 Hampton Designer Showhouse for the Ultimate Coastal Style Inspiration
Cozy Living Room
Two clever strategies by designer Alessandra Branca turned this bowling alley of a long, narrow room into a cozy, convivial haven. First, Branca shortened the feel of the space by dividing it into two seating areas furnished with a combination of new and vintage furniture pieces. Then came Branca's master stroke. "We put window panels all around the room to imply a tented room—to give it privacy and to make it feel more intimate," she says. A mix of elements—wicker and bamboo, painted furniture, and luxe custom upholstery—ensures the space speaks to classic Hamptons style. But the room also feels current, thanks to Branca's inclusion of contemporary lamps and sculpture. Textiles from the Casa Branca collection in a medley of patterns form a palette that highlights sky blue with bursts of fuchsia and pink. "Everything works together to shape a fresh and light space that represents an ease of life that speaks to why people go to the Hamptons," Branca says.
Interesting Alcove
Against the clean black-and-white ethos of the entry, Julia Grayson shaped an intriguing alcove that encourages visitors to pause and take in the sights. A "Safari" bench by Katy Skelton echoes the lines of the stairway while a vintage Chinese elm console brings organic counterpoint to the sleek, modern space. A menagerie of conversation-starting curiosities includes yin-yang art and exotic totes from the designer's shop, Grayson De Vere.
Relaxed Dining Room
Tones of sea and sky set a tranquil mood in the dining room by Jennifer Mabley and Austin Handler. A "Dasha Bluestone" rug from Stark Carpet unfolds beneath upholstered dining chairs in the same blue-gray hues. A trellis-pattern wallcovering by Phillip Jeffries contrasts an airy white plank ceiling and walls as it nods to days spent outdoors in the Hamptons sun. A live-edge dining table and whitewashed rattan bench reinforce the organic mood. A pale brass chandelier dispenses a dash of glamour overhead while "Cachet" floor lamps by Kelly Wearstler through Circa Lighting add drama with their dark sculptural forms.
Industrial-Style Kitchen
Metals, natural wood, and high-gloss paint come together in Gary Ciuffo's hands to form a comfortable contemporary kitchen. Ciuffo called on metal cladding and machine screws to bring an industrial edge to an island and a refrigerator cabinet that also feature character-rich oak. Ciuffo placed the cooling unit, which includes four Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers, facing the family room to make it easy to grab a cool drink. "This is a great working kitchen," the designer says. "There are two Silestone work surfaces (near the window and at the island) two sinks, and pro-grade appliances." A Wolf range, set under a "Sideview Glass" backsplash from Crossville in a tungsten hue, pairs with Wolf wall and speed ovens and Cove dishwashers. Matte black faucets by Kohler and pendants from Circa Lighting add to the industrial flair.
Blushing Master Bedroom
Michelle Morgan Harrison evoked Hamptons sand and sea in a different and sophisticated way in her design of the master bedroom. "I wanted to do something soft and textural with strength and boldness to it," Harrison says. She began with an envelope of blush, covering walls with "Morosi" wallpaper from Cowtan & Tout and draping windows with "Capri" fabric from Zimmer + Rohde. A crosshatch pattern on the velvet headboard makes the "Phanes" bed from Wesley Hall a focal point. Layers of touchable textiles create a feeling of warmth and luxury. Hits of teal, notably from the "Franchesca" bench from Wesley Hall, give the room energy, while notes of black and glimmering brass punctuate Harrison’s scheme. Ceruse finishes, as seen on the "Tusk" chairs from Wesley Hall, add to Harrison's textural medley and speak to the Hamptons' relaxed, light, and airy style.
Master Bath with Natural Vibes
Custom Venetian plaster walls lend an old-world quality to the master bath, designed by Shannon Willey. "I wanted to shape a spa-like space that a well-traveled homeowner would appreciate," she says. An "Abrazo" freestanding tub from Kohler luxuriates upon a sea of marble mosaic floor tile from The Tile Shop while natural wood drawers contrast a sleek glass-tile countertop on the vanity. "I really enjoyed creating a space that’s not what we think of as typical Hamptons style with strictly blue and white hues," Willey says. "It was fun to really bring in our take on coastal style through natural colors and textures."
Playful Patterns
"Everyone knows I love neoclassicism," Alexa Hampton says. "I wanted to do something different here: more playful but sophisticated, with enough augustness not to read as a kids' room." Hampton found her muse in the work of childhood friend Lulu DK. "Her landscape paintings have a beautiful palette of joyful colors," Hampton says. I wanted to do that on a wallpaper." She picked the perfect vehicle in "Uzbek" from Quadrille. Colorful and exuberant, the wallcovering also has a bit of a Josef Frank vibe that she loves; it pumps life into a space without architectural detail. Hampton then furnished the room with a blend of antique furniture and new pieces, including a shapely sleigh bed, from Theodore Alexander. Luxe fabrics and trims lend the finishing touch.
Exotic Bathroom
Step into this bath and feel transported far from the cares of the day. "I envisioned a young couple who had been around the world and wanted their master bath to remind them of a hotel in an exotic land," Keith Baltimore says. He covered walls cocooning a Kohler soaking tub with an emerald palm-motif wallpaper from Thibaut. "It's extremely tropical, the perfect way to set the tone," Baltimore says. A custom vanity by Ciuffo Cabinetry made of durable Dekton introduces colors inspired by volcanic stone. "To me, the vanity is reminiscent of a big steamer trunk," Baltimore says. "It's a natural place for interesting objects: woven baskets from Nigeria, totems from Indonesia. They give a sense of memorable travels while also providing functional storage."
Bold and Blue Salon
Faced with a windowless lower-level space, Megan Gorelick was undaunted. She called on art and comfortable furniture to conjure an inviting spot for young adults to hang out and entertain. "My goal was to add energy and personality so you want to be there," Gorelick says. A custom sectional in bold cobalt blue contrasts beachy rattan pieces including an oversize pendant from Palecek. Performance fabrics on all furniture pieces mean no worries about wet swimsuits or sandy toes. "Everything is beautiful, but nothing is precious," Gorelick says. A built-in designed by Ariane Brabant for California Closets adds architectural detail as it instills welcome function as an entertainment center, bookcase, and storage spot. Brass pulls echo the glimmer of picture lights from Circa Lighting. They illuminate the room's biggest statement: art. "Art is so important," Gorelick says. "It makes this room a happy place. I love how vibrant it is, like a young woman's personality."
Energized with Color
"Color is always my first inspiration," Betsy Wentz says. "For this space, I knew that a bold Jakob Schlaepfer wallpaper I’d seen a few months earlier would make a great feature wall. I visualized a hip 1970s space that we affectionately dubbed The Mosaic Lounge." Sassy furniture pieces repeat the paper's pops of energized color. "My design is a kicked-up version of Hamptons style," Wentz says. "I aimed for a light, bright space that promotes relaxation with a shot of tequila!"
Soothing and Calm Bedroom
"This room was an opportunity to communicate the Long Island that I know and love," Genevieve Carter says. The designer, a descendant of Stanford White, who contributed to the high design of the Hamptons in the Gilded Age, emphasized character and history in a room that also nods to the locale's beachy beauty. The star of the space, an original Stanford White gilt mirror, mingles with French antiques, including a patinaed iron sleigh daybed, and mid-century finds to form a calm retreat.
Cultures Collide
"The Hamptons are an escape from the hectic pace of our city life, and I wanted to create a space that amplifies the serenity of a renewing weekend," Laurence Carr says. The designer, who was raised in Europe and has lived in the UK, Australia, Asia, and now New York, took a global approach to the restorative space, showcasing a wallcovering by Argentinian artist Sofía Willemoës, drapery fabric by Japanese artist Maki Yamamoto, and furniture from France, Italy, and Japan. "The marriage of cultures brings an authenticity and sense of connectedness to the room," Carr says.
Classic with a Twist
Airy and comfortable, the center bedroom reflects today's Hamptons style, Leta Austin Foster says. The designer took a look she developed for her buy-a-room site, PrettyFabulousRooms.com, and customized it for this showhouse space. White upholstered and rattan furniture pieces, along with a blue-and-white striped rug, nod to a timeless Hamptons vibe. But instead of opting for white walls, Foster called on a chocolate-and-white China Seas wallpaper from Quadrille to dial up the impact. "It makes a perfect foil to blue and white," Foster says.
Stand-Out Headboard
A custom headboard in charcoal-and-white alpaca bouclé soars to the ceiling as the focal point in the rear bedroom by Chad Dorsey. Its dark, vertical presence pops against the sophisticated gray of "Treviso Marble" wallpaper by Thibaut. A ceiling pendant and floor lamp from Circa Lighting echo the dark, moody tones of the headboard, while a bench from CBM Design Group punctuates the space with a hit of coastal-inspired navy blue.
Jungle-Inspired Bedroom
"My inspiration came from a teahouse in Damascus that I stumbled into and sat in for days sipping tea and lounging about," John Robshaw says of the bedroom he designed with Sara Bengur. "We took that image and then tossed in a jungle. We kept building and collaging together to make up this magical art-filled world." The hero of the room is a wallpaper they custom-designed. "It makes you feel like you're camping in a dreamy wonderland," Robshaw says. "I also love the watercolor quality and folk elements of the design. They fit perfectly with tribal textiles from my collection—which Sara edited so you could get into the room!" Bengur's edits still allowed for a lavish feel. "It was a great opportunity to layer and reinvent, using his textiles in an unexpected way," she says. "Playing with scale and composition we were able to create an exotic oasis."
Hampton Seaside Resort
"I wanted this outdoor space to embody the effortless, elegant taste exemplified in the seaside resorts dotted along the Italian and French Riviera, while also incorporating the classic yet casual weekend lifestyle of the Hamptons," Danielle Rollins says. She came up with a spot that accommodates multiple uses—large-scale entertaining, casual dining, or relaxing with a good book on a lazy Sunday. Furnishings from Woodard Furniture's "Cane" collection afford comfortable seating, shaded by umbrellas that Rollins designed, also from Woodard. She used Sunbrella canvas in a sea-kissed blue to create cushions and pillows with accents of red and white. "I adore anything red, white, and blue, but I wanted a playful spin on the color scheme that reflects the color of the ocean," Rollins says. "I loved using Woodard’s very classic furniture done up in zippy red because, to me, red is a timeless neutral that goes with everything. It gave it a little pop and pizzazz!" The classic scheme continues on the tabletop, which Rollins gave an effortless "do drop by for dinner later" vibe with a mix of high and low tableware paired with textural rattan chargers from Replacements.
Welcoming Pool Surround
Matthew Bromley set the stage for wife Brittany Bromley's pool surround with an inviting landscape design featuring two striking custom arbors linked by trellises that wear the same dramatic black stain. Brittany created a welcoming seating arrangement using chairs, a sofa, coffee table, and ottomans from the "Roma" collection from Summer Classics. "French Quarter" lanterns from Bevolo Gas and Electric Lights brighten the spot with Southern charm.
Fantasy Garden Room
"The Hamptons is renowned for its incredible gardens. I wanted to nod to that and bring a fantasy version of a potting room to the showhouse," Kristin Mullen says. To launch her design, she had a trellis installed on the room’s ceiling. "I took a very traditional element, something that could be seen as old-fashioned, and reinvented it in a current way to envelop the space with the feeling of a garden." Keeping with that idea, she covered walls in a faux-bois paper and designed a custom potting table, elevating its utilitarian form with a lacquer finish in soft dove gray. Antiques from her boutique, including a patinaed trough sink and a chest packed with garden books, contribute texture and age.
Vintage-Style Pantry
"A small space is fun—you can go a little nuts," says Starrett Hoyt Ringbom, who designed the butler's pantry closet. She envisioned it belonging to the fabulous Mrs. Tependris, a character created by Greek artist Konstantin Kakanias. Ringbom gave her all she needs in a closet decorated with Pierre Frey wallpaper and vintage wares by Replacements.
Playful and Elegant Bathroom
Swaths of elegant tile from The Tile Shop set the backdrop for this bath by Lori Miller of LGC Interior Design. For playful counterpoint, she employed a hammock-motif wallpaper from Wallquest. "It makes me think of summers sipping tea in the backyard," Miller says. Pendants from Circa Lighting repeat the hammocks' blue while Kohler fixtures introduce a hit of matte black.
Luxurious Laundry Room
Courtney Sempliner made the mundane—laundry—feel glamorous by crowning this work space with "Mitford" botanical-print wallpaper from Thibaut. A luxe fixture from Circa Lighting and an ottoman from Society Social encourage time with a page-turner—no hurry on that spin cycle.
Unique Powder Room
Adorned with vibrant wallcoverings, this jewel box of a room by Erik R. Smith exudes luxury. A "Purist" wall-mount faucet in brushed gold and a "Spun Glass" vessel sink in sapphire, both from Kohler, add to the vibe, while a vanity constructed of "Arga" from the Stonika series by Dekton finishes the space with the look of fine marble.