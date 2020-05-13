This 1880s Chicago Brownstone Got an Elegant Makeover for Its Celebrity Owners

So when an 1880s brownstone went on the market in the Windy City's Gold Coast neighborhood, where the couple once lived part-time, Bill and Giuliana jumped at the chance to purchase it and call Chicago home again.

These two are masters of new ventures. Bill, an entrepreneur and real estate developer, is also an author and recently a Food Network host. In addition to her work on E!, Giuliana designs a clothing line for HSN, has introduced her own wine collection, and has written three books, including a new memoir, Going Off Script. Did we mention they also own Chicago restaurants RPM Italian and RPM Steak? Doing it all in their work lives meant they could use a hand when it came to reinventing their new house. Giuliana knew exactly who she wanted for the role: Lonni Paul, the designer behind the welcoming interiors of their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Paul's first challenge was to address the brownstone’s narrow, vertically driven architecture and delineate space so excessive trips up and down the stairs were eliminated.