Traditional Style Gets a Fashion-Forward Update in This Denver Home

Interior designer Charlotte Moss and Jennifer Marsico may not come from the same blood line, but they're still family. Having decorated multiple homes for Jennifer's parents and acted as her employer and mentor, Moss holds a special place in Jennifer's heart.

"When I moved to New York City after college, I was young and had so much to learn. Charlotte was a mother figure to me," Jennifer says.

Now living in Denver to be near her parents, Jennifer, the mother of three daughters, knew exactly who to call to redecorate her family home. She does, after all, have design elite on speed dial.

And while she wasn't necessarily looking for full-on traditional, it was the obvious place to start. "Jennifer was raised in a traditional environment," Moss says. "It apparently seeped in by osmosis, but she's now developed her own style—it's more fashion-forward. I suppose you'd call it the new traditional. It's the best of the past and the best of today."