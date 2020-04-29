Designer Vern Yip's Georgia Home Proves Kid-Friendly Can Still Be Stylish

Friends warned Vern Yip that once he had children it would be "good-bye, beautiful home." Not so, he says. "We haven’t done anything differently because we have kids," says the Atlanta-based designer and father of two.

Sure, there are a few rules. Some precious objects are off-limits, and there’s no ball kicking in the house. ("There's a big backyard for that.") Occasionally things get broken. ("They're only things.") But Vern and his husband, Craig Koch, prove that a kid- and pet-friendly house doesn't have to mean barren tabletops and hose-down upholstery. The home they’ve created is filled with fine art, antiques, and artifacts collected from around the world.

Vern and Craig bought the 1925 stucco house about seven years ago. They updated the mechanical systems, tore up carpeting, and refinished the oak floors. Next up was converting the front screen porch into a foyer and creating a gracious entry. The porch's elegant arched openings were fitted with custom windows and French doors that flood the room with light.

Red, a color associated with good fortune in China, dominates the palette, beginning with the foyer, where a modernist Baccarat crystal-and-wire chandelier drips red crystals. Asian artifacts set the tone for the house. "Even though I’ve been in this country since I was two months old, when you grow up being exposed to something, it becomes a part of you," Vern says. "You weave it through." The center table belonged to Vern Yip's mother.