Copy This Home's Genius Styling Tricks
Display-Worthy Decor
Creative mantel keepsakes color the living room with character. A coat of black paint refreshes metallic-frame mirrors, while a homemade silhouette made with watercolors contributes familial flair. Bright accessories, such as floral pillows, are carried throughout the home.
Blank Canvas
A few coats of paint can make thrift store artwork feel new. To make a textured canvas and simple frame fit your style, brush it with white and black paint for an abstract effect.
Back In Black
Make colorful mementos pop with a rich, black backdrop. Simply cut foam-core board to size and spray-paint black before slipping into a bookshelf. The color continues in the lighting with a black lampshade made from rivet-punched metal funnels.
Light and Bright
For a low-cost but high-style cabinet update, the homeowners finished the veneer on the sides of builder-grade cabinets with beaded-board panels. A subway tile backsplash gives the open kitchen a clean and classic look, while dark hardwood floors provide versatility.
White Paint Colors for Cabinets
Lighten your kitchen's look for less with white cabinets. Learn how to find the perfect shade with these pro paint tips.
Sitting Pretty
Scrubbed with Danish oil and recovered with black-and-white striped outdoor fabric, this beautiful wood dining set was purchased secondhand for just $100. Large-scale art, created with bright acrylic paint on butcher paper, makes the space feel modern without having to spend a fortune.
Geometric Accents
Three shades of affordable mosaic tile combine for a fresh flooring pattern in the master bathroom. To create the contemporary look, the homeowner worked with sheets of white tile as her base, replacing some of them with tan and black tiles.
Storage with Style
In the master bath, an antique secretary desk with quirky yellow pulls adds storage for perfume bottles, makeup, and extra towels. The wood and brass tones give the space a layered look when combined with black, white, and chrome finishes. To bring color into the space, the homeowner sketched a portrait with black marker then filled it with pretty watercolor paints.
Mixed Master
To keep the master bedroom light and bright, the homeowner split a matching set of dark wood furniture, replacing the nightstands with golden bamboo-style side tables. Inexpensive sconces spray-painted in periwinkle add a touch of whimsy.
Curtain Call
Handmade curtains made with affordable floral fabric and black pom-pom trim extend above the windows to take advantage of vaulted ceilings in the child's room. Glass plates fill the gap between the rod and the window, while crisp white beaded board and a chair rail ground the tall space.
Past Meets Present
For this pretty photo feature, the homeowner backed an old frame with foam-core board covered in linen. The memory board features photographs of relatives and serves as a family talking point.
Pretty in Pink
Ripped strips of pink, black, and white fabric hung on an embroidery hoop create the fun DIY mobile that hangs above the crib. The whimsical accessory incorporates the bright colors of the bedding and pillows, which were also handmade.
Luxe for Less
Custom touches, like this monogrammed pillow made with fusible web, don't have to be expensive. Simply look to your local thrift store for inspiration. A gallery wall made with vintage sheet music adds character to the space above the bed, while a working antique train set tucked just below the ceiling promotes playfulness.
Inherited Character
This antique children's dresser was passed down by family and updated with ceramic knobs. A hanging red painted mirror replaced the attached mirror for a modern look, while a coat of blue spray paint and funky fabric shade bring new life to an old lamp.
Low-Cost Library
Inexpensive wooden crates from a craft store prove a convenient solution for storing books. After cutting in half vertically and painting white, hang the crates low on the wall using drywall anchors for easy access.
Faux Fireplace
Chalkboard paint framed with clean white trim turned this inconvenient basement crawlspace into a kid-friendly play area. Black and white silhouettes and an easy cardstock garland give monochromatic flair to the makeshift mantel.
Statement Stripes
Washi tape is affordable and long lasting, but when you're ready to move on to another look, it peels off cleanly in minutes. To give this kid-size furniture set a custom look, the homeowner added strips of black tape to the chair backs.