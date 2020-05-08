This Classic Atlanta Home Was Built to Last with Timeless Style

Timeless. "In a word, that's what we wanted in a home," Chris Hubbard says. "I didn't want the architecture or the interiors to read as a specific period. I wanted a look that stands the test of time." His family's new home in Atlanta is a wish come true with classic interiors by Karen Ferguson of Harrison Design. "It was all about creating an elegant home that would perform well—provide easy living—for a young family," Ferguson says.

Image zoom Emily Followill

She set the tone in the foyer, where an antique center table and new wing chair echo the graceful forms of a curved staircase and arched windows. The table's mahogany tones infuse warmth into a bright, airy space grounded with a soft gray and off-white spin on the classic harlequin floor.

I didn't want the architecture or the interiors to read as a specific period. I wanted a look that stands the test of time. - homeowner Chris Hubbard

Image zoom Emily Followill

Stained wood on built-in shelving units continues the warm, cozy feel in the living room while velvet-covered sofas put a twist on the foyer's gray and white. "The stained shelves feel dynamic and play well with the modern art that the Hubbards and I curated for their home," Ferguson says. "Contemporary art feels so energetic in a traditional setting—perfect for a young family."

Houndstooth drapery panels add to the sense of life and movement, as does Ferguson's fresh take on a traditional coffered ceiling, turning the pattern to run on the diagonal.

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Emily Followill Right: Emily Followill

Architectural elements and attention to detail define the hall, where a high-gloss wall finish from artists at Atlanta-based Strutturagives the effect of mirrors. The family room features "Oliver" English library chairs from Ralph Lauren that invite lingering in this relaxed gathering spot.

Image zoom Emily Followill

I wanted the palette to feel soft, warm, and welcoming, but I also included white for freshness—to make the home feel bright. - designer Karen Ferguson

The designer's attention to architectural detail (classic columns, beefy moldings, and ornate ceilings) captivates, particularly in the showpiece dining room. Traditional plasterwork crowns a room wrapped in a caramel-hue silk wallcovering. An antique sideboard snuggles into a paneled niche that contrasts the luscious walls.

Related: This Charming New-Construction Home Looks Straight Out of the 19th Century

"The Fortuny fabric we chose for the backs of the Louis chairs launched the palette," Ferguson says. "I wanted the palette to feel soft, warm, and welcoming, but I also included white for freshness—to make the home feel bright."

Silk has its place here, certainly, but so do performance fabrics and easy-wipe leather, as seen on the dining chairs' seats. "We picked workhorse elements that look beautiful yet stand up to a house with three kids," Ferguson says.

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Emily Followill Right: Emily Followill

Ferguson shaped arresting vignettes throughout the home, including the living room's pairing of "Josephine" gondola chairs from Baker with modern art by Michael Lotenero. In the mudroom, a large-scale ikat pattern on the Roman shade plays foil to a quiet chevron wallcovering.

Image zoom Emily Followill

Durability was the guiding factor in her choice of limestone tile rather than wood for kitchen flooring. Wood beams span a shiplap ceiling that lends a touch of farmhouse ease while the glimmer of antique brass on hardware and on the interior of pendants casts a welcoming glow.

Related: Traditional Kitchen Ideas

Image zoom Emily Followill

Upstairs in the master suite, the mood shifts to full-on adult elegance. Ferguson's choice of Bianco Carrara marble for the shower in the master bath sets a luxurious tone that's augmented by a freestanding tub and antique gilt mirror.

Image zoom Emily Followill

The marble hue inspired Ferguson to bring blue notes into the adjoining master bedroom. Blue silk cocoons walls in a retreat designed for both comfort and style. A tall headboard matches the scale of the room and supplies dynamic curves echoed by sculptural chests and a svelte sofa. Lest anyone think Ferguson forgot about the kids, though, don't worry. She selected the sofa with them in mind. "They love to jump on the sofa and watch cartoons while their parents are getting ready in the morning," the designer says with a smile.

Related: This Historic Midwestern Masterpiece Got the Renovation It Desperately Needed

"Our home is our oasis," Chris says. "It's amazing to have a place where we can enjoy moments together as a family."

And the best thing, Ferguson says, is that this house will always feel that way. "I gave them the backdrop. They can add to it over time. The house will grow up with them."

"That's exactly what I was hoping for," Chris says. "Karen had a vision and gave us the timeless home we wanted. Every day we pull up in the drive and feel happy."