Art-Inspired Colors and Elegant Updates Bring Storybook Style to This Tudor Home

With toffee-hue nuggets of stone wrapping a whimsical turret and sprinkles of slate cascading along its gabled roof, David and Mary Ritchey's Tudor-style home looks like it was plucked from a storybook. Open the door, and this fairy tale enchants even more with painterly interiors more akin to Monet than the Brothers Grimm.

The artist here is interior designer Barry Dixon, who worked with Mary, a professional art curator, to shape a home that celebrates her collected pieces and the house itself. Mary and architect Anne Decker renovated the 1939 structure for modern family life.

"I wanted some formal rooms to keep the interiors authentic to the architecture," Mary says. "But our spaces have to be more than just pretty. They have to be livable." The storyline here includes three active boys and one playful pup. And, yes, they are going to sit on the sofa.