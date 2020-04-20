Actor Sean Hayes' Hollywood Home Went from Dark and Drab to Bright and Cozy

But their home, which hadn't received an update in years, seemed to read more like a studio set for one of Sean's shows than an easygoing retreat that reflected their own style preferences. And neither was it ideal for spur-of-the-moment entertaining and fun with their friends.

"Its scheme and tone seemed too dark and serious," says Scott of the deep colors and heavy plaids that swathed the rooms before the design redo commenced. "This house needed to be comfortable, cozy, and fun, not only for us, but for all the people who we love to be around us. We wanted the update to be contemporary and classic, not too modern, and not museum-like. I think we got it."