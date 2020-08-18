The New Novogratz Line at Target Is Your Go-To Source for Affordable Modern Home Decor

With its clean lines and sleek surfaces, contemporary design often gets a bad rap for being cold or impractical. The style isn't always synonymous with comfort and convenience, but the new Novogratz furniture and decor collection at Target proves otherwise. With fun, eclectic details and space-saving designs, the home decor showcases the practical, personable side of modern style (and at an affordable price point, too!).

The line was designed by Novogratz, a home furnishings and interior design brand led by husband-and-wife duo Robert and Cortney Novogratz. It features a range of storage and accent furniture for indoors and out, as well as throw pillows, blankets, and bedding in colorful patterns. Bright accents like turquoise and mustard yellow splash unexpected colors across the contemporary collection. Plus, many pieces, including sleeper sofas and a trundle daybed, feature multi-functional designs that help save space in tight quarters. Shop our top picks from the Novogratz collection at Target to add function and personality to your space.