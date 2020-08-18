The New Novogratz Line at Target Is Your Go-To Source for Affordable Modern Home Decor
The collection features stylish accent furniture and accessories with colorful, eclectic details.
With its clean lines and sleek surfaces, contemporary design often gets a bad rap for being cold or impractical. The style isn't always synonymous with comfort and convenience, but the new Novogratz furniture and decor collection at Target proves otherwise. With fun, eclectic details and space-saving designs, the home decor showcases the practical, personable side of modern style (and at an affordable price point, too!).
The line was designed by Novogratz, a home furnishings and interior design brand led by husband-and-wife duo Robert and Cortney Novogratz. It features a range of storage and accent furniture for indoors and out, as well as throw pillows, blankets, and bedding in colorful patterns. Bright accents like turquoise and mustard yellow splash unexpected colors across the contemporary collection. Plus, many pieces, including sleeper sofas and a trundle daybed, feature multi-functional designs that help save space in tight quarters. Shop our top picks from the Novogratz collection at Target to add function and personality to your space.
Give your sofa or bed a pop of color and pattern with this throw pillow. The geometric design features light blue, gold, and charcoal-gray shapes embroidered against a canvas background. Measuring 14x20 inches, the pillow includes an insert and a removable cover, which should be washed by hand to protect the embroidery.
Buy It: Skye Geo Throw Pillow Blue, ($30)
Although designed to hold a turntable and record collection, this compact storage unit could easily work as a living room side table or a bedroom nightstand. The divided lower compartments are great for organizing books or magazines, and an open cubby provides easy access to favorite items. Metal hairpin legs add a mid-century touch to the walnut-finish wood-composite frame.
Buy It: Concord Record Player Storage Stand, ($100)
Streamline storage in your entryway with this cool locker unit. Use the three inner shelves to stash your purse, hats, scarves, and anything else you need on your way out the door. The powder-coated metal cabinet comes in four colors (mint, blue, orange, and yellow) and measures about 40 inches tall.
Buy It: 2 Door Cache Metal Locker Storage Cabinet, ($220)
Display your houseplants in style with this three-tiered plant stand. Made of water-resistant laminated particleboard, each base features a black marble-look finish and can hold about 4 pounds. Metal hairpin legs give the design sleek, contemporary lines.
Buy It: Athena Plant Stand Marble, ($85)
Small spaces don't have to skimp on style. Featuring tufted velvet upholstery and a midcentury-inspired silhouette, this sofa bed makes its compact, space-saving function look sophisticated. Memory foam tops the sturdy wood frame for extra comfort, and the back reclines flat to accommodate overnight guests (or afternoon naps).
Buy It: Tallulah Memory Foam Futon and Sofa Bed, ($520)
This outdoor seat puts a cozy twist on the classic folding lawn chair. The upholstered cushion, which attaches to the chair at the back, is available with a turquoise or tan stripe. The durable frame is crafted from weather-resistant steel and aluminum hand-painted to look like wood.
Buy It: Lila Patio Lounge Chair, ($270)
