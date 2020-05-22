This Modern Minnesota Lake Home Is an Ideal Getaway for Entertaining Guests

"It wasn't working for the way I live," says Fargo, North Dakota, businessman Ace Brandt, who wanted his Minnesota lake house to be as sociable and entertaining-minded as he is. "When you have people over, they always migrate to the kitchen." Ace's kitchen, however, with its single run of knotty-pine cabinetry, undersize island, and limited seating wasn't up to welcoming a crowd.

"My interior designer suggested I call Mick De Giulio," Ace says. "I thought, who in Chicago is going to want to work on a house in Detroit Lakes? But the next thing you know, I'm meeting with him. He's showing me pictures. I'm realizing my kitchen is going to be stunningly beautiful, and the rest of the house is going to look like I ran out of money." Ace laughs heartily. "I begged, 'Mick, will you please do the whole house?' He said yes, and I was pretty pleased—a guy with so much horsepower redoing my house."

Before De Giulio added anything to the house, though, he took some things away, starting with superfluous ornamentation on the exposed interior beams. "We removed extraneous pieces that made the house look like a Swiss chalet," the designer says. "The idea was to make the house more modern." To that end, De Giulio also covered the orangish-red beams with an ebonized finish that visually connects them to new flooring, a dramatic hand-scraped ebonized walnut.