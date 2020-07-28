This Palm Springs Showhouse Is a Study in Colorful Midcentury Modern Design

For the third consecutive year, Traditional Home traveled to Palm Springs, California, to partner with designer Christopher Kennedy in celebrating the classic design style that is midcentury modern. The 2017 Christopher Kennedy Compound Modernism Week Showhouse was also a renovation. Social media star Kelly Lee, of lifestyle blog Kelly Golightly, and her husband, Klaus, opened the doors of their refreshed 6,500-square-foot villa in the Andreas Hills area to raise money to support preservation, education, and neighborhoods in Palm Springs. More than 20 talented designers, including Kennedy and Lee, shared their interpretations of midcentury modern design. Join us for a tour.

The terra-cotta roof and bold yellow door make this midcentury-style exterior by Bruce Clark stand out. A pink flamingo and large sculpture greet guests on the front lawn.