Art Deco Ideas to Steal for Your Home
Dare to go Art Deco! This glammed-up Gatsby style easily mixes into your current decor if you're willing to take some risks. Here are five ways to get the look.
If you look around any established city with architecture from the early to mid-1900s, you'll see signs of Art Deco everywhere. It's that glammed-up yet industrial style that feels both masculine and feminine.
Art Deco originated in France just before World War I and gained popularity in the United States during the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s. It's defined by bold geometric shapes and rich colors, and it often incorporates metallics like gold and metal tones. It feels luxurious and glamorous.
Think the spire of the Chrysler Building in New York City and the Great Gatsby gold glam. Wondering how to get a similar feel in your home? Here's how to get the look.
Geometric Shapes
Incorporate interesting shapes into your decor by adding a wallpaper pattern or fabric. A statement rug or wall can instantly make an impact and also add that Art Deco flair to an otherwise neutral space.
Bold Artwork and Sculptures
Art Deco isn't for the faint of heart. Go bold or go home with your decor! Prominently placed artwork, often in high-contrast hues is all Art Deco. An interesting piece of art can also be a great conversation starter.
High-Contrast Finishes
Black and white tile, or a colorful contrasted space like a rich blue-and-white room definitely makes a statement and adds a level of sophistication. If you're leaning toward a dark color on the walls, add some white molding to make it pop.
Rich Materials
Marble, granite, gold, metallics -- all of these help a space achieve a high-class, bold, and luxurious look. You can't go wrong with a polished natural stone or strong steely hardware. Add in some symmetry like a custom fireplace with clean lines and you're sure to achieve Art Deco design in your home.
