17 Ways to Decorate with Vintage Textiles for Timeless Style

Vintage tea towels and tablecloths often boast fun motifs in catchy colors. Use the textiles to create window valances, accent pillows, wall hangings, or chair seats. To get a similar look, remove the seat from the chair frame by unscrewing the screws that hold it in place. Wrap the seat with a towel or tablecloth remnant. Make sure the fabric's best side is facing upward before stapling the wrapped fabric to the bottom of the seat. Cut away the excess fabric, and rescrew the seat to the chair. Seats not removable? Top them with cushions crafted from vintage linens.