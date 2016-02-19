Strike It Rich with Salvage Style
Work Meets Play
Creamy white baseboards -- the home's only feature that remains in its original spot -- wrap the office walls in weathered style. An oversize map provides both function and fashionable vintage color. Antique desk legs give a funky facelift to a slab table that serves as a desk.
Triple-Duty Design
To assist with home education, the couple created an inexpensive wall fixture out of hardboard with three smart sections, including a map and chalkboard. On the final panel, binder clips hold alphabet cards against a burlap backdrop. A homemade stain created by steeping steel wool in cider vinegar gives its basic pine frame an aged appearance.
Stylish Storage
To break up a row of closets in the office, the couple removed the doors from one and installed rustic wood shelving made from former floor joists. Metal bins keep school supplies out of sight; wood clothespins display the children's artwork on a slatted door.
Bargain Blend
In the entry, an inexpensive desk with new knobs serves as a drop zone. A coat of chalk paint and a wax finish coax out its architectural details while giving it an authentic old feel. A thrift store wooden crate outfitted with wheels offers easy access to blankets and throws.
Thrift Like a Pro
Want to really score at the flea market? One stylist shares her tips for unearthing the gems.
Reclaimed Relics
Pretty glass-panel doors, found at an antiques shop, separate the living space from an adjacent music room. Homeowners constructed the all-purpose built-ins that provide both closed and open storage. Neutral salvaged furniture gains a pop of color from easy DIY pillow covers.
Fireplace Facelift
Above the nonworking fireplace sits a large mirror and mantel dripping with architerctural detail. Their origin? A barbershop! Homeowners sanded and painted the workstation whose set of operational drawers add both storage and style.
Large-Scale Dining
In order to accommodate their family of eight, homeowners custom-built a dining table based on a model they loved. Shabby chic Rachel Ashwell chairs, a serious steal found on social media, cozy up to the table. Neutral slipcovered Parsons chairs break up the set while maintaining the room's airy vibe.
Attention to Detail
Constructed from 2x10 planks and 2x2 trim pieces, the tabletop is the dining room's crown jewel. Rounded edges and scuffed white paint deliver pretty patina, while cool blue dishware punches up the neutral room with pattern and color.
Signed with Love
Mounted along the staircase, a frame from a broken mirror becomes a stylish message board with a new plywood backing and black chalkboard paint. Placed in an area with heavy traffic, the panel provides a place for visitors to leave a little written love.
Two of a Kind
The couple's skill at blending bargains benefits from use of neutral colors and spare decor. For the children's room, two matching beds found on social media and wicker side tables from a flea market get a second life from a coat of white paint. Hints of color in bedding and matching overhead mirrors layer in depth.
Original Character
In the master bedroom, an antique bench proves the perfect parking spot to kick off shoes or lay out the day's wardrobe. Because the piece had such great patina, the homeowner decided to preserve the natural wood grain rather than paint it. Hooks built into the wall paneling provide unobtrusive storage for scarves and bags.
Sweet Serenity
Wainscoting purchased at a local home store updates the master bedroom. Installed over the drywall, it balances a modern vaulted ceiling and gives the room a more historic vibe. Decor and furniture, including a pale green paneled headboard, are kept to a minimum for tranquil simplicity.
Inviting Entrance
New glass, paint, and hardware improve the decorative front door, which was purchased secondhand for just $100. An olive bucket makes a rustic container for colorful blooms, while handpainted address tiles demonstrate an easy and inexpensive DIY project with personality.
Creative Hangout
A porch swing found through social media gets a twist of interest hanging from rope instead of chain. The frayed ends at the top keep it casual. A recycled toy trunk provides additional seating and a stoop for flea market garden containers.