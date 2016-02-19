Add rich texture to a vintage dresser by lining drawer fronts with a graphic flour sack. To get the sack to lie flat, trim off the hems and sewn edges. Working one drawer at a time from the bottom drawer up, coat each drawer face with decoupage medium. Place the flour sack over the bottom drawer, aligning the edge of the fabric with the bottom of the drawer face. Use a sharp utility knife to cut off excess fabric along the top edge of the drawer. Smooth out any air bubbles, then apply another layer of decoupage medium on top. Repeat this step for each drawer. If your drawers are wider than the flour sack (as ours were), measure and cut fabric from the back of the flour sack to fill the gaps.