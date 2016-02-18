Image zoom Image via Brooklyn Flea

Location: Brooklyn, New York; Saturday markets at Fort Greene, Sunday markets in Williamsburg

When to go: April to October. The market will move indoors in November at a location to be determined.

What to look for: Search beyond the finer antiques to find one-of-a-kind artisan pieces, such as contemporary stools and farm tables fashioned from reclaimed wood, retro clogs made by fifth-generation shoemakers, and succulent gardens planted in salvaged bricks and 1940s pottery.

Shop like a local: On Saturdays, grab a seat on the park stairs behind food-vendor booths to people-watch and snack on an array of tasty ethnic dishes. Plan a visit to the Williamsburg market on a Sunday when a free concert is scheduled.

Randolph Street Market

Image zoom Image via Randolph Street Market

Location: Chicago, Illinois; Beaux Arts Plumbers Hall, 1340 W. Washington Street

When to go: One weekend each month, year-round.

What to look for: Vintage buttons, mirrors salvaged from grand hotels, and antique garden furniture are just a few examples of what you'll find from the 300-plus dealers at this market. Be sure to make time to take in a special DIY event, the beer garden, and complimentary appraisal services.

Shop like a local: During the summer markets, arrive at 8 a.m. and pay $25 early admission to get first dibs on the coolest stuff. Check the market's website for info about free trolleys that take shoppers from Chicago's Loop and Mag Mile to the market.

Lincoln Road Outdoor Antique and Collectible Market

Image zoom Image via Friends of Historic Lincoln Road Antiques and Collectibles Market

Location: Miami Beach, Florida; Lincoln Road Mall

When to go: October to May, a few Sundays each month

What to look for: Midcentury design first bloomed in nearby South Beach, so keep your eye out for retro Danish Modern and Art Deco furnishings. Look for kitschy assets culled from Miami's high-society homes; vendors offer loads of memorabilia, bar ware, and couture fashions from the 1900s to the 1960s.

Shop like a local: Since Miami Beach is a laid-back town, crowds don't start shopping this street-side market until mid-to-late morning. For the best selection and plenty of elbow room, hit market tents when they open at 8 a.m.

Mile High Flea Market

Image zoom Image via Mile High Flea Market

Location: Henderson, Colorado; 7007 E 88th Ave.

When to go: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays year-round

What to look for: Shop for treasures such as polished antiques, upcycled furniture, and handcrafted items. Stop by temporary garage sale spaces to browse for all sorts of fun and functional goods.

Shop like a local: Be an early bird! Arrive between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. to find tunique items. Schedule at least four hours to roam the market's 26-acre span.

Springfield Ohio Auction and Flea Market

Image zoom Image via Troy Burt Photo

Location: Springfield, Ohio; Clark County Fairgrounds

When to go: March to December, usually the third weekend of the month

What to look for: Regarded as a premier buying show, the market offers highly desirable Western-Expansion-era pieces at affordable prices. It is one of the first tiers in the antiques-buying chain, supplying furnishings and collectibles pulled from local barns and century-old homes.

Shop like a local: Wander over to the Vintage Marketplace for repurposed wares arranged in gallery-like settings. Like to shop a lot? Attend a May or September "Extravaganza" when more than 2,000 vendors gather.

Shipshewana Auction and Flea Market

Image zoom Image via Shipshewana Auction & Flea Market

Location: Shipshewana, Indiana; 325 S Van Buren St

When to go: May to October

What to look for: You're in Amish country, so keep your eyes open for handcrafted furniture as you make your way through the booths of 900 vendors.

Shop like a local: Expand your buying reach by attending Wednesday auctions, where up to 10 auctioneers sell miscellaneous items and antiques, and shopping at the antique mall across the street from the flea market.

Round Top Antiques Show

Image zoom Image via Original Round Top Antiques Fair

Location: Multiple towns around Round Top, Texas

When to go: Late March to early April and September to October

What to look for: This market supplies something that appeals to every collector. Americana antiquities and Western gear are plentiful, but you'll also find hip industrial-era relics and international dealers selling vintage French, Asian, and English furnishings.

Shop like a local: The Original Round Top Antiques Fair that started at the Big Red Barn 40-some years ago sparked the show's expansion. Today, thousands of dealers set up at 60 selling sites within a 9-mile radius of Round Top. Before you head out, check www.roundtop.org for a list of show sites, schedules, and maps. Check the website of each selling site to get an idea of who is selling so you can optimize your shopping time.

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Image zoom Image via Rose Bowl Flea Market

Location: Pasadena, California

When to go: January to December, second Sunday of every month

What to look for: The show hosts more than 3,500 vendors in five different selling areas, so don't waste time perusing the new stuff. Keep your eye out for Hollywood celebrities as you head to the antiques and collectibles, vintage clothing, and arts-and-crafts areas to hunt for unique finds.

Shop like a local: Bring plenty of money! Dealers will bargain when cash is on the table; dealers are also likely to offer better discounts at the end of the selling day.

Brimfield Antiques and Collectibles Show

Image zoom Image via Brimfield Antiques and Collectibles Show

Location: Brimfield, Massachusetts

When to go: 6-day markets are held in May, July, and September

What to look for: Between 4,000 and 6,000 vendors set up at 21 independently operated shows (fields) along a one-mile stretch of Route 20. You'll find a wealth of antiques, vintage oddities, and collectibles from around the world. Country decorators flock to the market for the Early-American primitives and period farmyard trappings.

Shop like a local: Show or field opening times are staggered during the first few days of the market. Check out the show schedule so you can be first in line as shows open, which is when you'll find the largest selection of items. Respectful bargaining and cash will get you the best deals.