This Cozy Mountain Home Blends Rustic Elements with Contemporary Elegance

The WRJ Design team of Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer understands the aesthetic that makes Kristin's heart as light as fresh powder. They insert clean-lined and contemporary into an envelope of rugged stone and natural wood, elements that speak to a still-wild country. "The juxtaposition is wonderful," Jenkins says. "You experience it the moment you walk in the front door."

Holiday magic glows in the great room, where a crackling fire reflects in the cheery glow of lights on the Christmas tree and a giant elk-horn chandelier. It speaks (or perhaps bugles) to a Jackson tradition: Each spring, local Boy Scouts gather thousands of pounds of naturally shed antlers from the nearby National Elk Refuge and sell them as a fund-raiser.

To tame the busyness of the antlers, the designers filled the soaring space over the fireplace mantel with an expansive landscape that highlights one of the Kelly family's favorite things: snow.

When Mike, Kristin, and sons Connor and Kyle return from a day on the slopes, they relax in tailored sofas clad in grayish-blue velvet that adds softness and a hint of color to the room. "Comfort was No. 1, but we also wanted clean lines," Jenkins says.

The frames of camel-hue leather sling chairs glimmer in bronze. A fumed and smoked teak table from Belgium inserts a European sensibility that's a hallmark of WRJ interiors: Baer's family is from Austria; Jenkins studied in London.

"The Kellys and our other clients in Jackson are sophisticated and well-traveled," Baer says. "They don't want their homes here to be a repeat of how they live in L.A. or New York or Chicago. They want their homes to be authentic to Jackson but, at the same time, have a global feel."