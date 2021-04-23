blue wooden accent table in living room next to sofa with book and glasses on top
Shoppers Love This Gorgeous $42 Accent Table So Much They're Buying It in Multiple Colors
It has a charming pedestal column and dovetail legs ideal for small nooks and corners.
With just a few dainty floral details and some rustic decor, you can recreate the cozy cottage of your dreams. To start, look for affordable furniture pieces that’ll set the stage for the room and tie everything together with farmhouse simplicity. One adorable item that shoppers “absolutely love” is the Decor Therapy Pedestal Accent Table, which has tons of character and is 41% off on Amazon, starting at just $42.
The Decor Therapy end table has more than 3,300 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it is ideal for small spaces, has a stylish appearance, and is “perfect in every way.” The wood table has a charming look thanks to its round tabletop, antique pedestal column, and small dovetailed legs.
One of the most stylish features is its muted color. The side table comes in 13 pastel colors and natural wood finishes that embody the cottage aesthetic. Choose from classic hues like buttermilk, honey nut, and fan-favorite antique ice blue.
If you have a hard time choosing just one color, you’re not alone. “I purchased one of these tables for beside a new accent chair,” writes one Amazon shopper. “I ended up loving this table so much, I purchased three more and ditched my other side tables in my living room.”
Other shoppers praise the Decor Therapy rustic end table for its small footprint, which makes it ideal for tight corners, reading nooks, or even a nursery.
Although it requires some assembly, reviewers say the durable table is “ridiculously easy” to set up, taking no more than 10 minutes. Some say the assembly is so straightforward that they didn’t need to look at the instructions. And the end result makes it “worth every penny.”
“This was the easiest piece of furniture I have ever assembled,” writes another reviewer. “It looks just darling in the space without drawing too much attention to it. I feel like we have a lot of things in a small space, but with its narrow frame, it doesn't look like just another piece of furniture stuffed in the room. It for sure serves its purpose in our space. We love it.”
To add a little color and a ton of charm to your farmhouse decor or cottage-style home, take advantage of the deep discount and shop the Decor Therapy Pedestal Accent Table while it’s just $42.